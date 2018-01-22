Mike Vrabel: I was scared to death coaching against Marcus Mariota

Getty Images

New Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was previously the defensive coordinator of the Texans, which meant he had to draw up game plans for Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. Vrabel says that wasn’t easy.

Vrabel said at his introductory press conference that he found it nerve-wracking to figure out how to stop Mariota, remembering the long rushing touchdown Mariota had against the Texans in 2017.

“We were scared to death,” Vrabel said of preparing to face Mariota. “He pulled a football on Jadeveon Clowney and ran 40 yards. Thank God he pulled his hamstring running 40 yards or that game wouldn’t have been what it was that day in Houston. He’s a special talent, a special kid, and I can’t wait to work with him and help him in the next stage of his career.”

Although Vrabel offered few specifics about what kind of offense he plans to put Mariota in, Vrabel sounds confident that he has the right quarterback, and one who can scare opposing defenses.