Monday morning one-liners

A look at former Bills players who will be in the Super Bowl.

Running through the changes to the Dolphins coaching staff.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore punctuated his first AFC Championship Game with a big play.

Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins marked a year of sobriety.

Ravens TE Benjamin Watson is a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The Bengals marked a Super Bowl anniversary.

Will Todd Haley get the job as the Browns’ offensive coordinator?

The Steelers may have found a couple of cornerbacks in the 2017 draft.

What will the Texans do on their offensive line?

Reviewing the work done by the Colts’ tight ends in 2017.

Said Jaguars S Tashaun Gipson, “At the end of the day, we had them right where we wanted and we let it get away.”

New Titans coach Mike Vrabel is in Nashville and getting to work.

Which players caught the eyes of the Broncos at the East-West Shrine Game?

DL Chris Jones believes the Chiefs will make a deeper playoff run next season.

How does current Raiders coach Jon Gruden compare to the previous edition?

Where will Forrest Lamp play on the Chargers offensive line?

Could the Cowboys take a tackle in the first round?

The Giants should be introducing their new head coach pretty soon.

Eagles TE Zach Ertz‘s wife Julie found out her husband was Super Bowl bound after playing a game for the U.S. Women’s soccer team.

DT A.J. Francis hopes to do more for the Redskins in 2018.

What can the Bears take away from the conference title games?

Lions fans were keeping a close eye on Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Packers RB Jamaal Williams feels the need for speed.

There’s a familiar feeling in the air for Vikings fans.

The Falcons got new company in the victims of Patriots playoff comebacks department.

Panthers TE Greg Olsen is using his spot as a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to raise money for a children’s hospital.

Saints P Thomas Morstead is continuing to raise money for children in Louisiana.

A sampling of mock draft choices for the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals’ head coaching search will move forward this week.

A numerical breakdown of Rams QB Jared Goff‘s 2017 season.

Running backs will be among the players the 49ers are checking out at the Super Bowl.

Seahawks CB Richard Sherman weighed in on the hit that knocked Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski out of the AFC Championship Game.