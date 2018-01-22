Nick Foles has a historically great postseason passer rating

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 22, 2018, 12:14 PM EST
Eagles quarterback Nick Foles isn’t just playing well in the postseason, he’s putting up passing numbers at a historically unprecedented pace.

Foles has a passer rating of 122.1 through two games this postseason, the best in the NFL. And when you add in Foles’ numbers from his start in the 2013 postseason, Foles now has the highest postseason passer rating in NFL history. Through three career playoff games, Foles has completed 72 of 96 passes for 793 yards, with five touchdowns and no interceptions. That works out to a 116.4 passer rating.

That 116.4 passer rating is the best in NFL history for any quarterback with at least 75 postseason passes. The quarterback whose passer rating record Foles broke, Jeff Hostetler, had a similar story to Foles: He was a backup who became a starter late in the regular season, and then in the postseason, for the Giants when starter Phil Simms got hurt in 1990.

There are six quarterbacks in NFL history who have thrown at least 75 postseason passes and have a career postseason passer rating better than 100. Here’s the full list:

116.4 Nick Foles
112.0 Jeff Hostetler
104.8 Bart Starr
102.8 Kurt Warner
100.8 Matt Ryan
100.7 Drew Brees

Foles will need another good game against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII to remain atop that list. The Eagles would love to see Foles become another Jeff Hostetler.

  2. The iggle fans can thank Chip Kelly for Nicks post season success this season because that’s the reads he is using

  5. I agree that these numbers mean nothing once the ball is snapped and he drops back to throw in the Super Bowl.

    But football fans who were dismissive of Foles’ ability to lead the Eagles past the Vikings’ “best defense in the NFL” need to admit that that not only were they wrong, but the writing was on the wall and it said he was capable of this; when he struggled, he never choked in clutch moments while a bye and home field were on the line. He played a very solid game v. the Falcons and made some very tough throws, and he exceeded all expectations yesterday. Respect, Nick.

  6. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:16 pm
    “The quarterback whose passer rating record Foles broke, Jeff Hostetler…”

    Which only further validates the Belichick quote “Stats are for losers.”

    Um, didn’t Hostettler win the super bowl that year? Sounds like a winner to me…

  7. Funny how it works. After brilliant playoff games, people are already talking about whether Bortles will even play for his team next year, and who they should bring in to challenge him; and some Eagles fans can’t wait to push Foles back out of the spotlight because Wentz will do even better (in theory).

    I get it, but it’s still funny how it works. I think many teams give up on QBs too quickly these days. Stay the course, build a team, give the QB time to grow with your team.

  8. Well, he just faced the Vikings. Let’s understand that the Vikings in the regular season are one thing, but the Vikings in the Post season have a long and storied history of being the most inept teams in sports.

  9. Doesn’t matter, his next game is already being predetermined in planning meetings between Kraft, Belichick, Goodell and Gene Steratore’s crew. Oh, they’ll allow some first half drama, Pats will be on the ropes and then the game will suddenly shift against the Eagles.

    Brady will throw a late 4th quarter TD and the wool will once again be pulled over the NFL fan’s eyes…

    On to 2018.

  13. In response to the comment:
    “The quarterback whose passer rating record Foles broke, Jeff Hostetler…”

    Which only further validates the Belichick quote “Stats are for losers.”
    Hostetler & the Giants won the Super Bowl that year.

  17. Yeah why doesn’t Pederson get much credit in the media? They talk about Foles, Ajayi, the defense which is fair, but nothing about the offensive mastermind that is showing shades of Bill Walsh.

  18. Stats are for losers? Pffft No Way! They mean something. Minnesota had the number #1 defense in the league……..wait I think I just backed up your point. Later!

