Nick Foles has a historically great postseason passer rating

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles isn’t just playing well in the postseason, he’s putting up passing numbers at a historically unprecedented pace.

Foles has a passer rating of 122.1 through two games this postseason, the best in the NFL. And when you add in Foles’ numbers from his start in the 2013 postseason, Foles now has the highest postseason passer rating in NFL history. Through three career playoff games, Foles has completed 72 of 96 passes for 793 yards, with five touchdowns and no interceptions. That works out to a 116.4 passer rating.

That 116.4 passer rating is the best in NFL history for any quarterback with at least 75 postseason passes. The quarterback whose passer rating record Foles broke, Jeff Hostetler, had a similar story to Foles: He was a backup who became a starter late in the regular season, and then in the postseason, for the Giants when starter Phil Simms got hurt in 1990.

There are six quarterbacks in NFL history who have thrown at least 75 postseason passes and have a career postseason passer rating better than 100. Here’s the full list:

116.4 Nick Foles

112.0 Jeff Hostetler

104.8 Bart Starr

102.8 Kurt Warner

100.8 Matt Ryan

100.7 Drew Brees

Foles will need another good game against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII to remain atop that list. The Eagles would love to see Foles become another Jeff Hostetler.