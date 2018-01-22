Nick Foles: I don’t know if I’ll ever comprehend what’s going on

Getty Images

There was a point when Eagles quarterback Nick Foles thought he was going to retire as an NFL player rather than continue a career that had hit rough times after early success in his first tour of duty in Philadelphia.

Foles put off retirement to take a job with the Chiefs and then came back to the Eagles this year in time to author one of the more improbable playoff success stories in memory. Foles took over for the last three games of the regular season after Carson Wentz tore his ACL and struggled enough in the last two of those games that the Eagles were installed as home underdogs in the playoffs.

Foles turned things around, however. He completed 76.7 percent of his passes in a 15-10 win over the Falcons and then tore up the Vikings to the tune of 352 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s 38-7 victory. After the game, Foles said it was a lot to take in.

“I haven’t even had time to comprehend what is going on, to be honest,” Foles said. “I don’t know if I ever will. When I was up on that stage, that’s something that you dream about as a kid. With the magnitude of this game, for us to go out as a team and put together a great performance, that’s something that’s really special.”

Foles said he could feel people doubting him over the last few weeks, but “the special thing is that no one in the locker room doubted me” and said he was grateful for this group of players as his teammates as a result. They’d likely say the same about having Foles on hand as an option after Wentz went down so late in the season and they’ll spend the next two weeks trying to put a happy ending on this unlikely tale.