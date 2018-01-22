Packers adding Ryan Downard to defensive staff

Getty Images

Ryan Downard will join the Packers’ coaching staff. Bowling Green announced the move, losing their safeties coach after he spent two seasons at the school.

Downard is believed to have accepted a yet unknown position under new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine. Downard worked for Pettine in Cleveland, assisting with the defensive backs in 2015 and the defensive line in 2014.

Downard previously served as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech and Toledo.

The Packers have yet to make Pettine’s hiring or other staff changes official.