Panthers keeping defensive coordinator replacement in-house

The Panthers had a hunch they were losing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. So they made plans ahead of time to replace him.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers will promote defensive line coach Eric Washington to be their new coordinator.

Panthers COO Tina Becker and interim General Manager Marty Hurney put together a contract for Washington two weeks ago which would promote him if Wilks got a job. And with Wilks taking over the Cardinals today, the way was clear.

Washington has spent the last seven seasons as the Panthers line coach, and has also worked for the Bears. He had Julius Peppers in both places, and his promotion shouldn’t hurt their chances of talking the free agent into hanging around another year or two.