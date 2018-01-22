Panthers keeping defensive coordinator replacement in-house

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 22, 2018, 3:47 PM EST
Getty Images

The Panthers had a hunch they were losing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. So they made plans ahead of time to replace him.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers will promote defensive line coach Eric Washington to be their new coordinator.

Panthers COO Tina Becker and interim General Manager Marty Hurney put together a contract for Washington two weeks ago which would promote him if Wilks got a job. And with Wilks taking over the Cardinals today, the way was clear.

Washington has spent the last seven seasons as the Panthers line coach, and has also worked for the Bears. He had Julius Peppers in both places, and his promotion shouldn’t hurt their chances of talking the free agent into hanging around another year or two.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Panthers keeping defensive coordinator replacement in-house

  1. Sounds like Panther management has a lot of confidence in this guy. Good. And keeping Peppers around for another year or two would be great!

  2. I was hoping we could keep Wilks around for another year but congrats to him for landing a well deserved HC gig. That’s 2 great DCs gone in 2 years, which is great that the staff keeps grooming these great candidates but bad because we keep having to replace these really good coaches.

    But if Wilks was gonna go, this is exactly who i was hoping would get the job. Done amazing work with the DL for years now, and knows everything this defense is about. I think he’ll do a great job and hopefully he can successfully manage this D for years to come.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!