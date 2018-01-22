Pat Shurmur suddenly becomes a tougher sell for Giants fans, media

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2018, 9:55 AM EST
AP

Before Sunday, the toughest aspect of selling Pat Shurmur to the New York media and Giants fans came from the perception/reality that Shurmur was the third choice, behind Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia. Now, that’s just part of the problem.

Shurmur’s offense had its worst output of the season against the Eagles, scoring only seven points. And while there is plenty of blame to go around when a team gets blown out, the game within the game pitting Shurmur against Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz swung sharply in Schwartz’s favor.

But the Giants already have settled on Shurmur, who won only nine of 32 games during two seasons as head coach of the Browns. And even though they sought permission to interview Schwartz during the first Philly bye week, the Eagles didn’t actually interview him — which means they can’t interview him during the second Philly bye week.

Which means that the Giants, if they’re having second thoughts based on Sunday’s game, will have to choose between the Shurmur in the hand versus the Schwartz in the bush, creating the distinct possibility that, come three days after Groundhog Day, they could be starting their coaching search all over again.

It likely won’t come to that. By all appearances, the Giants have had a wink-nod deal in place with Shurmur for more than a week. But nothing is ever done until it’s officialy done, and the Giants could decide, in theory, based on Sunday’s game that they are done with their pursuit of Pat Shurmur.

36 responses to “Pat Shurmur suddenly becomes a tougher sell for Giants fans, media

  1. Good luck. You guys are NOT going to like Shurmur. Hes a quality OC but not head coach material. The Vikes offense was efficient because of the way Zimmer wants it run. Ie. run/pass balance, ball possession etc. he’s not a great personality and he’s going to struggle running the whole show. That combined with his wet noddle personality is going to give fans an eery feeling of Bob McAdoo part deux.

  2. Once AGAIN, sports reporters just trying to stir stuff up. If the “insiders” don’t say things are a done deal, until they are, then you don’t have these situations. Trade your wink/nod in for, there was a signing today-here it is.

  4. It would seem a bit short-sighted to dump Shurmur based on the results of one game, no matter how big, if after careful consideration he was your choice. The old case of one ‘Ah s**t’ wiping out 1,000 ‘Attaboys’?!
    Shurmur may or may not be the right choice for the Giants, but should the failure of his offense in one playoff game, on the road, against a tough opponent, be the deciding factor?

  5. There is no such thing as a lock on hiring a new coach. I am a Rams fan and at the time was not happy with the hire of Sean McVay , and who was for that matter and look how that turned out. I think being a coach and one point and going back to being a coordinator can be good for your career. Most successful people learn from their mistakes. You cant judge someone on one game.

  8. Odds are he becomes a great coach just for the ability for us all to pile on the Browns some more. Honestly, let’s give Shurmur and the rest of the new guys a season or two before we anoint or crucify them.

  9. And even though they sought permission to interview Schwartz during the first Philly bye week, the Eagles didn’t actually interview him
    ——
    Say what?

  11. The 2nd coming of Jim Fassel (sp?). Granted, he took the G-men to the SB with Kerry Collins at the helm, and got to the playoffs with Danny Kannell and Kent Graham, but…

  12. He will be fine so long as the Giants field the league’s top defense. That way the offense will get an extra possession or two per game and win the time of possession. Minnesota’s offense struggled last night because the defense didn’t do what they normally do.

  13. So its Shurmur’s fault that Keenum’s glass slipper finally fell off and threw innacurrate passes all game? Please.

  17. Rams645 If you werent happy with the Rams hiring Mcvay that says more about your football knowledge than anything else since he was a very young highly thought of coordinator and most thought it was a good hire, and its turned out better than could have been expected.

  18. Like I said about this Friday, the guy wasn’t a good head coach before, and yes, Cleveland did count. Mike Pettine won 7 games with that same roster of players pretty much, and he was a terrible coach. Even Rob Chudzinsky who isn’t HC material had them looking better than Shurmur. He only got the job with the Browns because of his name, and why people were falling all over themselves to hire him is baffling.

    At least with some of these guys like Vrabel, Steve Wilks, Dave Tub, and Keith Armstrong, I don’t know what they’ll do. This guy is actually terrible. I saw it.

  19. Other than the media getting to feel important what is the point of trying to “sell” a new coach? If he wins it won’t matter if they tried to sell him ahead of time at all. If he doesn’t win that overwrites any positives of selling him ahead of time.

  20. He wasn’t very good in Cleveland folks. Mike Holmgren fired Mangini for this guy, big mistake. Then again, maybe Shurmer will be better after learning how to fail.

  21. To be honest – there really werent any strong candidates out there. Patricia is DC in NE – but I would discount his abilities because Bellichick is a defensive guy and has more influence. McDaniel was not good in Denver when he didn’t have Tom Brady. He might do better his second time – but i have serious concerns about him Wilks would have been an interesting candidate – but the Giants last headcoach was someone who had limited experience at Coordinator before (prematurely) becoming a headcoach. they weren’t going to take that risk again……

    Where i am not jumping up for joy with Shurmur – i’m willing to give him a chance as the best of a not so great lot….. I do think the next head coach will be developing Eli’s replacement – so it’s not a terrible idea for the new HC to have that experience. It’s also not Shurmur’s fault that an indoor team was playing in a NFC title game outdoors.

    Lets see what happens

  23. Why bother interviewing someone during the postseason? Can’t you just wait a few days? This is another thing the NFl has wrong with it.

    So overrated to rush to get a new staff during the postseason. I realize the draft is coming, a staff needs to be formed, but what is a few more days? At least get to the Super Bowl so you have the 2 week gap to interview.

  25. Shurmur will be a disaster at NYG.

    How come this offensive “genius” couldn’t get into the end zone from the eight yard line – with four downs!? Garbage.

  26. You don’t hire or not hire based on one bad game. If you took a step back and look at Minnesota’s offensive talent, there’s really not much there. Possibly, Shurmur took them as far as they could go. Thiellen got hurt and the moment may have been too big for Keenum. This might be a better team with a healthy Cook and healthy Bridgewater. At that, it’s really hard to blame Shurmur. However, his credentials don’t measure up with Josh McDaniels’. The problem with a McDaniels hire would be that the Giants hired Gettleman and not someone McDaniels is comfortable with like Ballard. Shurmur could certainly work out in NY though.

  27. As an Eagles fan, I approve of this hiring. At the same time, please keep Gruden in Washington and Yes-man in Dallas for many years to come.

  28. Why? Because Case Keenum reverted back to being Case Keenum. Keenum has always been a more athletic version of Kyle Orton, a guy who got elevated due to the talent around him. That has nothing to do with Shurmur. He didn’t throw the pick-6 that changed the game, Keenum did. If the Giants pass on Shurmur due to this game, it shows their front office incompetence hasn’t been corrected.

  29. As a Giants, fan who has friends that are Giants fans, a number of them holding season tickets, nobody wanted him prior to this game.

    The Giants are probably telling themselves “Bill Belichick was fired by the Browns as well, this will be fine”…

    They tried something different, it didn’t work, now they are back to the same old way of thinking….this is going to be a bad hire…

  30. Case Keenum has nothing to do with Running the ball for 16 times for 58 yards.

    You B. Crazy says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:53 am
  31. I see. So a wink/nod coaching offer is not set in stone, unless you want to use that wink/nod offer to prove a team did not follow the Rooney Rule. Funny how stances change as quickly as the topic.

  33. There’s a significant difference. Schwartz is playing with Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham, Shurmur’s primary weapon is Case Keenum. A coach cannot control the kinds of ridiculous throws Keenum was making that destroyed the game

  34. TheCommish says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Shurmur will be a disaster at NYG.

    How come this offensive “genius” couldn’t get into the end zone from the eight yard line – with four downs!? Garbage.
    ——-

    Because there’s a professional, and very highly skill defense on the other side trying to prevent it. The Vikings receivers, outside of Theilen, aren’t great. Diggs is a fine WR but he needs space to work in. He’s only 6′ tall, too. My call would have been something to Rudolph. Maybe another fade to the corner or something, but I’m also not a professional OC/Play Caller.

