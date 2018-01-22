Report: Browns close to deal with Todd Haley

Getty Images

The Browns are finalizing a deal with Todd Haley to become their offensive coordinator, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Haley, 50, will become the first offensive coordinator under Hue Jackson and likely takes over the play-calling duties.

The Steelers did not renew Haley’s contract after their 45-42 loss to the Jaguars in the divisional round. He spent six seasons in Pittsburgh.

Haley inherits two new offensive assistants Jackson hired this offseason in receivers coach Adam Henry and Ken Zampese. Henry arrives from the Giants, and Zampese formerly served as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator.

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner endorsed Haley last week, tweeting, “I know if I had anything left in this old body, I would sign up tomorrow to work and play for Todd again.”

Haley was the offensive coordinator in Arizona when the Cardinals lost to the Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII.