Report: Browns hire Todd Haley

Getty Images

The deal is done: The Browns have hired Todd Haley as their offensive coordinator, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Haley, 50, is expected to call plays under Hue Jackson, who doubled as the play-caller his first two seasons. Haley likely gets a rookie quarterback to coach, with the Browns expected to use the No. 1 overall pick on one.

The former head coach of the Chiefs ran one of the most explosive offensives in the NFL the past four seasons. But the Steelers did not renew his contract after their 45-42 loss to the Jaguars in the divisional round.

Haley has his work cut out for him with the Browns. They ranked 24th in total offense, 22nd in passing offense and 32nd in scoring.