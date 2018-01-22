Report: Browns hire Todd Haley

Posted by Charean Williams on January 22, 2018
The deal is done: The Browns have hired Todd Haley as their offensive coordinator, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Haley, 50, is expected to call plays under Hue Jackson, who doubled as the play-caller his first two seasons. Haley likely gets a rookie quarterback to coach, with the Browns expected to use the No. 1 overall pick on one.

The former head coach of the Chiefs ran one of the most explosive offensives in the NFL the past four seasons. But the Steelers did not renew his contract after their 45-42 loss to the Jaguars in the divisional round.

Haley has his work cut out for him with the Browns. They ranked 24th in total offense, 22nd in passing offense and 32nd in scoring.

  6. I am apparently in the minority as a Pittsburgh fan but I thought Haley did an excellent job and I was upset that they didn’t renew his contract.
    Cleveland got a good coach.
    Just remember Cleveland, even with all the talent Pittsburgh had on offense, Haley’s system didn’t really take off until the third year. Their is a learning curve and you will have to be patient for a couple more years before everything comes to together and the Browns are competitive again.

  7. Gonna punk the Steelers for making him a scapegoat…gonna be a long year for 7…talk of retirement…outbursts by 26 and 84…lots of fist pumps from the man in charge during the 6 games they win

  8. Whoever is going to be the Browns starting QB still needs some receivers to throw too. Boggles the mind why Ray Farmer never drafted any big play receivers? The jury is still out on Corey Coleman. Josh Gordon? How can anybody count on Gordon? What really boggles the mind is Ray Farmer was an NFL GM.

  10. Haley had a great offense in Pittsburgh. Odds are Pitt takes a step back since they hovered around the top stat wise offensivly under Haley. I like the move CLE!!

  11. The Steelers are going to pay for this mistake. Burned out Tomlin was the one to dump. He needs some time off to gather himself, as he’s good when he’s all there.

