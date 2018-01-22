Report: Cardinals closing in on deal with Steve Wilks

AP

The Cardinals may have their next head coach in place pretty soon.

Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports that the Cardinals are “closing in” on a deal with Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Wilks has interviewed with the team twice since Bruce Arians announced his retirement and Bill Voth of the Panthers’ website suggested things were moving toward a deal earlier on Monday.

The Cardinals also had Falcons special teams coach Keith Armstrong in for a second interview and were expected to meet with Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores for a second time this week. Those interviews would obviously not happen if they do move forward with Wilks.

Wilks, who just finished his first season as the coordinator in Carolina after five years as their secondary coach, interviewed for several jobs in the last few weeks.