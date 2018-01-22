Report: Richie Incognito won’t be punished for alleged racial slurs

Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue accused Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito of making racial slurs during a playoff game between the two teams earlier this month.

While the NFL said they would look into the matter, it appears as though no discipline will be levied against Incognito over the alleged incident. According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, the investigation has concluded and Incognito is not expected to be punished.

However, a league spokesman told Carucci and ESPN.com that it continues to review the matter.

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins vouched for Incognito after Ngakoue accused him of using the slurs. Ngakoue stood by his claims.

Incognito and Ngakoue will be teammates this week at the Pro Bowl in Orlando.