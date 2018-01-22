Roosevelt Nix replaces James Develin in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Players from the Patriots and Eagles who were selected for the Pro Bowl won’t be able to go to the game in Orlando on January 28 because they have bigger fish to fry a week later in Minnesota.

One of those players is Patriots fullback James Develin and the Steelers announced on Monday that their fullback Roosevelt Nix will be taking his place on the AFC roster.

Nix scored two touchdowns on his five offensive touches this season, but his main role on the Pittsburgh offense is clearing the way for Le'Veon Bell in the running game.

“Rosie is unbelievable,” left tackle Alejandro Villanueva said. “Watching his play is gory because of the nature of what he does, but he is surprisingly consistent. What he brings to the run game is he takes a linebacker on consistently, and does it in a manner to allow Le’Veon to run the ball the way he does, very patiently. He has plenty of time. The guy Rosie is blocking is already on the ground. He is that type of guy. He does his job every single time.”

Villanueva will also be at the Pro Bowl as one of the eight Steelers initially selected for the game. Defensive end Cameron Heyward has since been added to the team while linebacker Ryan Shazier will not play.