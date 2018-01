Getty Images

The Seahawks are expected to move Dave Canales from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach, according to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News.

Canales has coached the team’s receivers the past three seasons. He joined the Seahawks in 2010 after one season as USC’s offensive administrative assistant.

Among the Seahawks’ changes to their coaching staff, they will reassign quarterbacks coach Carl Smith.

Smith arrived in Seattle in 2011, overseeing the development of Russell Wilson.