Seahawks mutually part ways with defensive assistant Travis Jones

Getty Images

The Seahawks have mutually parted ways with senior defensive assistant coach Travis Jones.

Jones had spent the last five seasons as a member of the team’s defensive staff. He replaced Dan Quinn as the team’s defensive line coach when Quinn was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2013. He then transitioned into a role as a senior defensive assistant last seasons with Clint Hurtt taking over the defensive line coaching duties.

Jones becomes the fifth member of the Seahawks’ coaching staff to move on after their 2017 season. Seattle fell short of the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and finished with a 9-7 record. Jones joins offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Kris Richard, assistant head coach/offensive line coach Tom Cable and assistant head coach/linebackers coach Michael Barrow as coaches that won’t return to the staff in 2018.

Additionally, the Seahawks appear to be moving Dave Canales from receivers coach to quarterback coach under new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. That would leave Carl Smith, the team’s quarterbacks coach for the last seven seasons, needing a new role for next season.

Jones coached with Nick Saban at LSU and followed him to the Miami Dolphins in 2005 for his first NFL coaching job. After coaching linebackers and defensive line in Miami for three seasons, he spent five years as defensive line coach of the New Orleans Saints under Sean Payton before joining the Seahawks in 2013.