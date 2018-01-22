Signs suggest Cardinals might be leaning toward Steve Wilks

AP

Even though the teams who are hiring Patriots assistants can’t officially make a move until after the Super Bowl, there’s only one real coaching vacancy left in the NFL.

And it may not be vacant for long.

Bill Voth of the Panthers team website just mentioned offhandedly that he’d be “shocked” if Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks didn’t get the Cardinals head coaching job. It’s far short of a report, though Panthers coach Ron Rivera has been operating under the assumption he’d lose his coordinator all offseason.

Wilks had a second interview with the Cardinals last week, along with Falcons special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong. There were some reports they wanted to talk to Eagles assistants, and they could schedule something this week, but they’d be two weeks from making it official.

The 48-year-old Wilks has one year of coordinator experience. He interviewed with the Giants and the Titans, but turned down a chance to meet with the Colts.