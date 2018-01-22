Signs suggest Cardinals might be leaning toward Steve Wilks

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 22, 2018, 8:47 AM EST
AP

Even though the teams who are hiring Patriots assistants can’t officially make a move until after the Super Bowl, there’s only one real coaching vacancy left in the NFL.

And it may not be vacant for long.

Bill Voth of the Panthers team website just mentioned offhandedly that he’d be “shocked” if Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks didn’t get the Cardinals head coaching job. It’s far short of a report, though Panthers coach Ron Rivera has been operating under the assumption he’d lose his coordinator all offseason.

Wilks had a second interview with the Cardinals last week, along with Falcons special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong. There were some reports they wanted to talk to Eagles assistants, and they could schedule something this week, but they’d be two weeks from making it official.

The 48-year-old Wilks has one year of coordinator experience. He interviewed with the Giants and the Titans, but turned down a chance to meet with the Colts.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Signs suggest Cardinals might be leaning toward Steve Wilks

  1. Well, hopefully this locks in Brian Flores as DC in New England. With Chad O’Shea moving up to OC, the Patriots will transition well from Patricia/McDaniels.

  2. Not sure how this move would make the Cards a better team next year, considering their defense was pretty darn good this last year and they were ranked better than the Panthers defense.

  4. Steve Wilks would be an Excellent hire as Head-Coach, and with Arizona having an elite defense that is one of the leagues best & absolutely loaded, Steve Wilks would take that defense to the next level. Also rumor’d extremely bright offensive mind John DeFilipo will come along with him as his OC, which is great because DeFilipo is one of the best QB whisperers in the NFL. Only thing is I know for a fact Arizona is looking VERY HARD at Hiring John DeFilipo as the next Head-Coach as well, which also would be a GREAT Hire.

  5. Sean Murray says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:08 am
    Not sure how this move would make the Cards a better team next year, considering their defense was pretty darn good this last year and they were ranked better than the Panthers defense.
    _____________________________________________________

    Just because they hire a Defensive Head Coach doesn’t mean they cannot improve the offense greatly, they will bring in guys who know what they are doing offensively. As a matter of a fact a lot of the best offenses in the league have defensive head coach’s and the majority of the best teams in the NFL have Defensive-minded head coaches.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!