Teddy Bridgewater “definitely” sees himself as a starter in 2018

Getty Images

The Vikings season has come to an end and that means the next items on their to-do list will concern putting together their team for the 2018 season.

Some of the decisions involved in that process will deal with the quarterback position. Case Keenum, Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater are all set for free agency when the new league year opens in March. After starring during the 2017 season, there’s little doubt that Keenum will be getting paid handsomely to start for someone if the Vikings don’t tag or sign him ahead of free agency.

It’s less clear what the future will hold for Bradford, who dealt with another round of knee problems before returning to the roster for the playoffs, and Bridgewater, who served as the backup after returning from the extended absence caused by his own 2016 knee injury. Bridgewater knows what he wants to happen, however.

Bridgewater said on Monday, via multiple reports from Minnesota, that he “definitely” sees himself as a starter heading into the 2018 season. It will be interesting to see what teams might feel the same way and what kind of commitment they’d be willing to make after Bridgewater was limited to one garbage time relief appearance over the last two seasons.