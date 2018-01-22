Teddy Bridgewater “definitely” sees himself as a starter in 2018

January 22, 2018
The Vikings season has come to an end and that means the next items on their to-do list will concern putting together their team for the 2018 season.

Some of the decisions involved in that process will deal with the quarterback position. Case Keenum, Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater are all set for free agency when the new league year opens in March. After starring during the 2017 season, there’s little doubt that Keenum will be getting paid handsomely to start for someone if the Vikings don’t tag or sign him ahead of free agency.

It’s less clear what the future will hold for Bradford, who dealt with another round of knee problems before returning to the roster for the playoffs, and Bridgewater, who served as the backup after returning from the extended absence caused by his own 2016 knee injury. Bridgewater knows what he wants to happen, however.

Bridgewater said on Monday, via multiple reports from Minnesota, that he “definitely” sees himself as a starter heading into the 2018 season. It will be interesting to see what teams might feel the same way and what kind of commitment they’d be willing to make after Bridgewater was limited to one garbage time relief appearance over the last two seasons.

  1. The Browns should get Bradford and spend their draft pics on the o-line and defense. Bridegwater’s future is as a journeyman back up.

  5. Won’t matter who the starter is with Rodgers back. The only reason they were able to win the North in the first place is because of that unnecessary cheap shot.

  6. Now that the “even blind squirrels get lucky” season is over for the Vikings, the annual campaign to “beat the Packers” can begin anew, starting with the quarterback position………from scratch…….all over again.

  7. Teddy would have had trouble getting a starter’s role without the injury. With, no hope. You can get a guy to scramble for 10 seconds, and then throw a two yard checkdown anywhere.

  8. It is unlikely that a playoff contender will sign Case Keenum to a lucrative contract, because they most likely already have a good quarterback and they are usually short on cap space because they have a number of well paid players in all likelihood. It they are looking for a new one, they are looking for someone who can get them to the SB, and Keenum is not that sort of quarterback. Nevertheless, he may still get a good contract from someone. I don’t see him being someone who will take his team to the Super Bowl without having a good defense backing him up. IOW, he is a lot more like Russell Wilson than Tom Brady or Drew Brees or Aaron Rodgers. Brees and Rodgers can get their team deep into the playoffs with a mediocre defense, and win it if they have a top defense. Keenum cannot even get them the best record in the conference even though they have the league’s top defense during the regular season. He is no Carson Wentz, Marcus Mariota or even Jared Goff.

  9. Teddy was pretty average with some upside before his big knee injury. I think he gets backup or maybe an open competition offer from a team that will be cautious on money. It may even be a 1 year “prove it” deal for him…….

  11. Let some other team overpay for Brock Oswe….sorry, I mean Case Keenum. Keep the best arm, and smartest QB on your roster, Bradford, and resign Teddy as insurance. Or let them all walk and spend bigger money on Cousins. Case being Case in the playoffs hurt his cause. Played like a backup.

  13. The Vikes are in a Serious Serious QB situation Period. I just can’t imagine Bridgewater or Bradford being a Viking next year. keenum, yes he performed very well this year, but Honestly, behind those closed doors, with the coaching staff and GM, I think the Verdict is still out on him being a Viking starter–

  14. Not a Vikings fan or hater, I just don’t understand the fascination with Bridgewater. He seemed pretty average to me. Keenum seems to be fighting the image problem athletes get when they were NOT pegged initially to have great potential. He didn’t lose that game last night and he seems to be able to make all the throws. I guess the coaches(Zimmer) had higher hopes for Bridgewater so he gets more benefit of the doubt. Bradford has the most pure skill but he’s Mr. Glass.

  15. I love Teddy, but he had an incredibly severe injury and hasn’t played in two years. There isn’t a team in the NFL that would be willing to go into 2018 with him as the starter, with the possible exception of…the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings have seen him in practice for weeks now so they know if he’s ready to be a starter or not. If they don’t really think there’s that big of a difference between Case and Teddy, they might just decide to save $15 million and let Case go. Nevertheless, you have to have somebody else to compete with Teddy because it’s just too risky to rely on him for a whole season. It will be interesting to see what kinds of offers Keenum, Bridgewater, and Bradford get this offseason because I think the best case scenario is to bring two of them back on short-term deals, and at this point I don’t really care which two.

  16. This trio of qb’s picked a bad year to be free agents. There are fewer teams without any viable starter than in most years. And none of them has enough upside to replace anyone not named Kizer. Then again, with all those picks, the Browns will look for a true franchise qb in the draft. I could see the Cards signing Keenum, but not for big money. The difference between him an Drew Stanton isn’t much.

  18. Problem for the Vikings is they had 3 NFL starting caliber QBs on the roster, but none of them are good enough to propel this team to the SB, even with the leagues best defense. So where do they go from here? You can’t waste that defense in its prime by going the draft route (besides having the 30th pick overall), what you had on your team is likely the best available in free agency. Brees will remain with the Saints. So the off-season is 1 day old and we are already looking at a worse season than this year. Vikes may make the playoffs, but I don’t see them progressing without some kind of monster year by Cook or some veteran QB having a Keenum year.

    They have to get a RT and RG and significantly upgrade their 3 technique DT as well as add another pass rusher (or use Barr better). On top of that they need another DB to replace Newman, then there is always the safety issue opposite Smith.

    Sad Monday…57 years and every single one of them ended with a season ending loss. This one hurts as much or more than any of the others, and there have been a lot of heartbreaks.

