Terence Newman: It was like we had no energy

Getty Images

The Vikings picked a very bad night to have a very bad night.

After finishing the regular season as the NFL’s stingiest defense, the Vikings gave up more points and yards to the Eagles than they’d given up in a single game all year in their 38-7 NFC title game loss. They allowed Philadelphia to convert 10-of-14 third downs and cornerback Terence Newman did a pretty good job of summing things up by saying “everything they did gave us fits.”

Newman also shared his thoughts on why the day went so wrong for the Vikings.

“I’d have to look at the film to see, but it was kind of like we had no energy,” Newman said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “We started off pretty quick and then things just went downhill. It didn’t seem like we had a whole lot of energy. It was like they wanted it more.”

Newman said asking how the team could lack energy in such a spot was a “good question,” but that he doesn’t think it is because they were still wrapped up in the fairy tale ending to their win over the Saints in the last round of the playoffs. The Vikings will have plenty of time to find other answers to that question and/or shake off that hangover once and for all before they’re going to be back on the field.