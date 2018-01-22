Thomas Davis headed to Pro Bowl, replacing Anthony Barr

Getty Images

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis will make this third career Pro Bowl appearance, the NFL announced Monday. He replaces Minnesota linebacker Anthony Barr.

Davis joins right guard Trai Turner and kicker Graham Gano in Orlando as representatives of the Panthers.

Davis ranked second on the team with 88 tackles. He also made 2.5 sacks with eight quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery.

He already has become Carolina’s all-time leading tackler with 1,174 stops in his career. His 11 career postseason games played also stands as a team record.

The Pro Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.