Tom Brady: It’s “really special” to play Super Bowl in Minnesota

Getty Images

Going to the Super Bowl is nothing new for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as he’s been to seven of them already in his career, but each experience is a little different and Super Bowl LII will offer Brady a chance to rekindle memories of his younger days.

Brady’s mother grew up in Minnesota and Brady spent time on his grandparents’ farm when he was growing up. During a Monday morning appearance on WEEI, Brady reminisced about his grandparents, who have both died, and said he’s looking forward to playing in front of other family members.

“Every year we would go back in the summer and spend weeks and we’d go fishing in the summer and ice fishing in the winter,” Brady said. “I milked he cows with my grandpa and just kind of tended the farm. It was a great experience for me born in California, but I have always felt a connection to Minnesota. It will be fun because my uncles still live there, my cousins. We were just back there last year when my grandpa passed away. It’s a great place. It’s really special to go back there. The last time we played Minnesota I had a lot of people come — a lot of family and extended family. There will be a lot of great support there in Minnesota, too.”

Minnesota is the sixth different place where Brady will play a Super Bowl — the Patriots have played in Houston and Glendale, Arizona twice each — and it sounds like it might be the venue with the closest personal connection to a player whose career has become as closely connected to the game as anyone in NFL history.