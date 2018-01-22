What should the Eagles do with Nick Foles?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2018, 8:15 PM EST
Getty Images

The Eagles turned a $4 million investment in a backup quarterback into a Super Bowl berth. Unlike the one-year deal that the Vikings signed with backup-turned-starter Case Keenum, the Eagles signed Foles to a two-year deal (technically, five; actually, two). For another $4 million in salary, a $3 million roster bonus, and a total cap charge of $7.6 million, the Eagles can keep Foles as insurance behind Carson Wentz for a second season.

Some have suggested that the Eagles actually have a quarterback controversy heading into the 2018 season, which is ludicrous. It’s the opposite of ludicrous to have a viable alternative behind Wentz, given Wentz’s propensity for playing with reckless abandon — a propensity that likely won’t subside based on one measly torn ACL.

So what will the Eagles do? The smart move will to keep Foles around for another year. The shrewd move could be to try to trade him, the same way that the Eagles under Andy Reid flipped quarterbacks like Kevin Kolb and A.J. Feeley.

But Foles, based on his travels beyond Philadelphia, knows the grass isn’t any greener elsewhere. He should want to stay with the Eagles, at least for another year. Come 2019 when he’s free and clear and able to sign with any other team, maybe the right opportunity opens up elsewhere. Until it does, his best opportunity will be to remain with the Eagles.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “What should the Eagles do with Nick Foles?

  1. All of a sudden there is a looming QB controversy? It was just a few days ago the world was calling nick the teams weakest link, saying we couldnt do anything with him… said how much better Keenum was compared to Nick etc etc etc…. Just wow.

  2. If Foles were to win the Super Bowl just imagine the pressure on Wentz next season. To say it’s ludicrous for them to have a quarterback controversy is in itself ludicrous. Hell, you’ll be writing articles on the controversy. Matter of fact, you’ll probably swamp the site with them.

  5. Sending Foles elsewhere would be a major mistake. He has proven his value as a back up. Any team would be very lucky to have such a competent back up quarterback.

  6. Absolutely keep him. He’s not making big money and you never know if you’ll need him again. Besides, you’re not going to get much for him anyway.

  7. Just keep paying him $5,500,000 (as long as the team is winning).

    When the team starts losing… unload him for a fortune.

    Foles >>> jimmy garoppolo

  11. He’ll be in Philly next year, but I could definitely see him leaving for a huge contract the following year. Dude has already earned it.

  13. Packers are on line one.

    Huntley has proven to not be the answer. Trade him to the Pack for a few draft picks. He would be a perfect fit, therefore the Pack will sit on their collective hand when opportunity is knocking on the door.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!