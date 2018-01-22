What should the Eagles do with Nick Foles?

Getty Images

The Eagles turned a $4 million investment in a backup quarterback into a Super Bowl berth. Unlike the one-year deal that the Vikings signed with backup-turned-starter Case Keenum, the Eagles signed Foles to a two-year deal (technically, five; actually, two). For another $4 million in salary, a $3 million roster bonus, and a total cap charge of $7.6 million, the Eagles can keep Foles as insurance behind Carson Wentz for a second season.

Some have suggested that the Eagles actually have a quarterback controversy heading into the 2018 season, which is ludicrous. It’s the opposite of ludicrous to have a viable alternative behind Wentz, given Wentz’s propensity for playing with reckless abandon — a propensity that likely won’t subside based on one measly torn ACL.

So what will the Eagles do? The smart move will to keep Foles around for another year. The shrewd move could be to try to trade him, the same way that the Eagles under Andy Reid flipped quarterbacks like Kevin Kolb and A.J. Feeley.

But Foles, based on his travels beyond Philadelphia, knows the grass isn’t any greener elsewhere. He should want to stay with the Eagles, at least for another year. Come 2019 when he’s free and clear and able to sign with any other team, maybe the right opportunity opens up elsewhere. Until it does, his best opportunity will be to remain with the Eagles.