What's Bill Belichick worth? Every last dollar and more

No one knows how much money Patriots coach Bill Belichick makes, for various reasons. First, the Patriots don’t want everyone to know the extent to which they’re blowing up the curve with Belichick’s salary package. Second, Belichick doesn’t want anyone to know his business, ever. Third, Belichick’s agent is surely under strict orders not to run his mouth about Belichick’s pay, even if it could help the agent attract other clients.

Against a reality of super-secrecy, the belief as of a year or two ago was that Belichick is making roughly $12.5 million per year. If that’s what he’s getting, he’s underpaid, by at least 50 percent.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr currently makes $25 million per year. If a franchise had to choose between Carr or Belichick at $25 million, it’s a no-brainer. Belichick, especially at this stage of his career, has proven that he knows how to master the delicate balance of coaching (in all contexts) and personnel management and all of the other things that an effective NFL franchise must do in order to compete, year in and year out.

Yes, it helps to have Tom Brady. But if Belichick didn’t have Tom Brady, he’d find another guy who would play nearly as well as Tom Brady. And Belichick would find a way to make up for any dip in quarterback play through whatever adjustments he’d need to make.

Belichick will definitely be earning whatever money he makes in 2018, when he replaces both coordinators and, possibly (but not likely), quarterback Tom Brady, whose wife could say after six Super Bowl wins and the concussions she publicly fretted about in May, “Enough.”

Still, great NFL coaches definitely don’t get paid what they are worth in relation to the salary cap and player compensation, and unless Belichick already is making $25 million per year (he’s surely not), he’s grossly underpaid.

That theory may not get a chance to be proven (or disproven) until Brady finally retires. Still, if Belichick sticks around into his 80s (which owner Bob Kraft said 10 months he’d like to see), the Patriots likely will continue to contend far more frequently than they don’t.

20 responses to “What’s Bill Belichick worth? Every last dollar and more

  2. Greatest GM and Coach in sports history, right in front of a cheating commissioner and cheating owners.

    Absolutely incredible. And, he’d still be great without Brady, too.

    Garoppolo looks like the real deal to me. He wouldn’t have 5 rings, but he’d have 2 or 3, without Brady, and that would still be amazing considering what the league has tried to do, even today, with made up stories, to try to derail the Pats.

  4. Lets see what Belichick can do without Brady. He didnt do much at Cleveland (who does though). Not a knock on his career as it is the best ever but I hope he doesnt hang it up when Brady does. I want to see what this guy can do with the Pats after Brady to determine his legacy.

  5. Where is this nonsense about Belichick or Brady not returning next year coming from?

    Brady has said for years now he intends to play until he’s 45, and of course the Patriots would have reconfirmed this with him before trading Garappolo.

    Whatever motivates these guys at this stage still seems top be burning bright.

  7. When he replaces the co-ordinators?
    Why would he have to? Wicker-sham says he’s gonna walk at the end of the year……..

  8. He probably doesn’t ask for much since he’s earned so much money over the course of his career, but if he wanted a big fat contract extension I’d say go for it.

  9. coutre says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:38 am
    Belichick made it to the Super Bowl this year having virtually no draft picks from this past year. Incredible.

    Greatest GM and Coach ever. Not even close anymore.

  10. Belichick is the reason the Pats dominate. Take Belichick off the Pats and NE is an ordinary team. Take Brady off the Pats and replace with Peyton Rodgers or Brees and they are still dominant.

    Too bad the Pats legacy is tainted by spygate and deflategate.

  11. Giants, take note. No $17 million rushers and no $20 million dollar receivers.

    When was the last team to pay people other then the QB like that (even comparable to the times) and win it all?

    Never*

    *Deion Sanders

  12. 2018 will be do or die for the Patriots as a Franchise.
    This is where in my opinion letting Jimmy G. leave was a huge mistake.
    Brady is the Montana and Jimmy G. would have been his Steve Young!
    As long as Bill Belichick has Ernie Adams to help change his second half and beat every team, he will remain a force. But Jimmy G. would have been huge to the Patriots winning ways.
    2018 draft and who they Pats pull in for QB, it’s all a new game folks.
    Everyone be safe, enjoy the Super Bowl and love life!
    God Bless

  13. I am not sure that Belichick’s salary would blow up the curve. Whether or not the Pats win or lose the Super Bowl in two weeks, who are the head coaches that deserve to make 2/3 of what Belichick is getting paid? Who are the coaches that deserve to make 1/2 of what Belichick is paid? Obviously Belichick is at the top, and whomever you believe is next is at a level some millions of dollars less annually.

  14. So, he can just replace Brady? Then why are the Broncos having such a hard time replacing Manning, the 49er’s had such a hard time replacing Young, the Steelers had such a hard time replacing Bradshaw and the Dolphins still haven’t replaced Marino. When Brady goes, so will the Super Bowls. Someone with an elite quarterback or awesome defense will dethrone the Brady-less Patriots.

  15. cabosan1978 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:37 am
    Lets see what Belichick can do without Brady. He didnt do much at Cleveland (who does though). Not a knock on his career as it is the best ever but I hope he doesnt hang it up when Brady does. I want to see what this guy can do with the Pats after Brady to determine his legacy.

    He did a ton in Cleveland:

    1. Cleaned out slow players and pricey ones at the dawn of the cap era.
    2. Traded for Testaverde knowing he was better than Koasar (Think Bledsoe–>Brady), and Modell blocked BB from playing Testaverde.
    3. Had them at 10-6 in 1994 and another playoff season was on the horizon in 1996, with many pundits picking them to go to the SB due to BB’s work there.

    Do any of you ever knoew the truth and facts? Ever? There is an NFL documentary on this topic for crying out loud.

  16. Bill is the greatest coach in NFL history. It is uncanny how he can wait to make adjustments and totally take a team out of what it had been doing for the first half of football. But, anyone who thinks Bill could have did what the Patriots did in the second half without Brady is nuts.

  17. cabosan1978 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:37 am
    Lets see what Belichick can do without Brady.

    ———–

    We did last year. He went 3-1 including wins against 2 playoff teams. Perhaps we need to see Brady without Belichick.

  19. @tylawspick6. He was 11-5 in ’94 but that was it. Only winning season of the 5 in CLE. 36-44 overall, losing record. By todays standard, that may be a success in CLE, but for BB it makes me curious to see what he has in him without Brady. All I am saying.

