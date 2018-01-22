Will Washington tag Kirk Cousins again?

Getty Images

With the salary cap expected to shoot from $167 million to $180 million or more and with plenty of teams flush with cap space and cash, the looming free-agency period could be more active than ever.

Which is very good news for Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins. If, of course, he actually makes it to the open market.

There’s still a chance he won’t. Some in league circles think Washington will use the franchise tag for a third straight year, pushing his one-year salary up by 44 percent, from $23.94 million in 2017 to $34.47 million in 2018. That would amount to more than 19 percent of the total available cap dollars for the full roster in 2018.

It’s also possible that Washington will opt for the transition tag, which would give Cousins only a 20-percent raise, pushing his pay for 2018 to $28.72 million. The savings of more than $5 million would be balanced by the possibility that another team would sign Cousins to a contract offer that Washington wouldn’t or couldn’t match.

Ultimately, that approach would allow the market to set Cousins’ value. While this would invite an effort to structure the deal in a way that makes Washington less likely to exercise its first of first refusal, the total dollars offered would surely be considerably less than whatever Cousins would get on a long-term deal with the franchise or transition tag as the starting point.

Of course, that could prompt Cousins to quickly pounce on the transition tag, putting another $28.72 million on top of the $43.89 million he made in 2016 and 2017 combined — a three-year haul of $72.61 million.

Whatever the final outcome, it will be very expensive for Washington to extend its relationship with Cousins. And it will make even more glaring the team’s failure to get him signed to a long-term deal once it knew in 2015 that Cousins, not Robert Griffin III, was the future of the franchise.