Yannick Ngakoue, Telvin Smith will go to Pro Bowl

The Jaguars defense fueled the team’s run to the AFC Championship Game and two members of the unit were added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster on Monday.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and linebacker Telvin Smith are the new members of the squad. Ngakoue will be replacing teammate Calais Campbell, who withdrew from the game, and Smith takes the place of Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney had knee surgery after the end of the regular season.

It’s Ngakoue’s first Pro Bowl selection and comes on the heels of a season that saw him record 12 sacks and six forced fumbles in the regular season. He added one more of each against the Steelers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Smith had 102 tackles, three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble for the Jaguars in the regular season. They’ll join cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye and defensive tackle Malik Jackson in Orlando for the Pro Bowl.