Aaron Rodgers lost more than $330,000 in per-game roster bonuses

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2018, 8:21 PM EST
Already underpaid thanks to spikes in the salary cap and the quarterback market since signing his current contract five years ago, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was even more underpaid in 2017.

As noted by Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Rodgers lost $37,500 for each of the nine games he missed due to a broken collarbone suffered in October. That’s a total of $337,500 in lost compensation.

Rodgers otherwise earned a base salary of $12.55 million, along with a workout bonus of $500,000. But instead of $600,000 in per-game roster bonus, he pocketed only $262,500. That’s total 2017 pay of $13.31 million — well below the current high-water mark of $27 million per year, earned by Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Packers reportedly will prioritize adjusting Rodgers’ deal, which covers two more years, this offseason. The longer the wait, the more expensive it could get, as more and more quarterbacks who aren’t as skilled or accomplished as Rodgers end up pushing the bar higher and higher.

  1. He means so much to that franchise you’d think they’d just give it to him as a gesture of good faith!!!
    Probably to cheap though….

  6. Full disclosure – I’m a fan of the Lions.
    I’m sorry to have seen Rodgers miss most of the season. He is undeniably one of the best QBs in the game. When he’s not playing the Lions, I love watching him play – great vision, cannon of an arm, and footwork like Balyshnikov. I hope his best five years are ahead of him, not behind him. That said, I hope Matt Patricia’s re-working of the Lions’ defense will be good enough to keep Rodgers (and Brady and Brees and every other QB in the league) in check and frustrate them all. To be the best, you have to beat the best.

    Re the salary, I hope the Pack pays Rodgers $30M a year – less to spend on the rest of the roster.

  8. Packers really have no choice but to address it as the market has changed so quickly. He may be a team player about the $$ difference for one year, but after that, for most(I include the great Aaron in this group) players, mentally its a ticking time bomb if it goes on longer. All NFL players have only so much time to make the $$, unless you’re Brady, lol.

