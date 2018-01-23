Adam Vinatieri: Direction of Colts “definitely weighs in on all decisions”

Posted by Charean Williams on January 23, 2018, 4:33 PM EST
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri already has announced he will play a 23rd NFL season. The question is: Where?

Vinatieri, 45, is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

“I feel like my body is still in good shape, and I can help and contribute to a team,” Vinatieri said, via Andrew Walker of the team website. “So, hopefully it’s here [in Indianapolis]. We’ll see. It’s a business. I understand how all that works, so we’ll see where it goes.”

He has spent the past 13 seasons in Indianapolis, but the Colts parted ways with Chuck Pagano and will hire Josh McDaniels as their head coach after the Super Bowl. Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon already has found a new job in Denver.

Vinatieri admits the direction of the franchise “definitely weighs in on all decisions.”

“I’ve been very fortunate to play on two very successful franchises over 22 years, and I enjoy playing on teams that win games,” Vinatieri said. “So hopefully we can get back there on this team as well, but that always plays a factor. It’s fun playing in January, February. It’s fun having a chance to play for a championship.”

The Colts have not made the postseason field since 2014, going 20-28 over the past three seasons.

  2. Hey Adam, in case no one has told you this yet, it will take a few years to overcome the Ryan Grigson era. I would not count on the Colts being in contention for anything next year.

  3. Wants to be on a winning team/playoffs in a division that has the Texans and Jaguars. I would entertain an offer from Seattle before going back to Indy. A great poor-weather kicker would have put the Seahawks in the playoffs this year. Maybe check in with Green Bay too.

  4. He ought to get out from under the curse of the deflategate liars.

    Three seasons since they made up crap, and three seasons down the tubes.

    I don’t think even Josh McDaniels can reverse that bad karma.

  7. Ring ring

    “Hey Bill this is AdamV. Just in case Gostkowski blows out an ACL or something like that in the Super Bowl I’m going to be available next season”

    Lolz

    Ok ok so he’d probably rather be on at least half the other teams in the league than the Colts, not just the Pats. Almost anything to get away from that wretched franchise in Indy.

  11. wow there is stupidity here. Deflategate was started by Grigson, no one else, and he alone is the one who pushed it to the league office. Irsay, may be odd and has battled addiction,but he is one of the better owners in the NFL, because he will give the GM/coach whatever they need to be successful and he is highly football intelligent despite the “lets troll Irsay” comments.

  12. I’d prefer Mason Crosby over Vinitari at this point in their careers. You also need elite kicking power to kick in those conditions. My likely guess is he’ll aim to sign with a team that plays indoors.

