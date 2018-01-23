Adam Vinatieri: Direction of Colts “definitely weighs in on all decisions”

Getty Images

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri already has announced he will play a 23rd NFL season. The question is: Where?

Vinatieri, 45, is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

“I feel like my body is still in good shape, and I can help and contribute to a team,” Vinatieri said, via Andrew Walker of the team website. “So, hopefully it’s here [in Indianapolis]. We’ll see. It’s a business. I understand how all that works, so we’ll see where it goes.”

He has spent the past 13 seasons in Indianapolis, but the Colts parted ways with Chuck Pagano and will hire Josh McDaniels as their head coach after the Super Bowl. Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon already has found a new job in Denver.

Vinatieri admits the direction of the franchise “definitely weighs in on all decisions.”

“I’ve been very fortunate to play on two very successful franchises over 22 years, and I enjoy playing on teams that win games,” Vinatieri said. “So hopefully we can get back there on this team as well, but that always plays a factor. It’s fun playing in January, February. It’s fun having a chance to play for a championship.”

The Colts have not made the postseason field since 2014, going 20-28 over the past three seasons.