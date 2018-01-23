Alberto Riveron will remain officiating head in 2018

Getty Images

The NFL won’t be making another change at the top of the officiating department this season.

Alberto Riveron’s first year as the senior vice president of officiating was a rocky one at times, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the league has confirmed that he will remain in the job for the 2018 season. Riveron replaced Dean Blandino, who left the post for a job with FOX Sports.

Much of the criticism of Riveron’s work came from the way he and the rest of the New York-based staff handled replay reviews during the 2017 season. There were several calls that appeared to move the bar for reversing a call away from the “clear and obvious” standard for judging mistakes that had been in use for many years.

There have also been calls for more transparency from Riveron when it comes to explaining officiating decisions via the league’s weekly officiating video. If that changes in 2018, it will happen under Riveron’s watch.