Alberto Riveron will remain officiating head in 2018

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2018, 2:12 PM EST
Getty Images

The NFL won’t be making another change at the top of the officiating department this season.

Alberto Riveron’s first year as the senior vice president of officiating was a rocky one at times, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the league has confirmed that he will remain in the job for the 2018 season. Riveron replaced Dean Blandino, who left the post for a job with FOX Sports.

Much of the criticism of Riveron’s work came from the way he and the rest of the New York-based staff handled replay reviews during the 2017 season. There were several calls that appeared to move the bar for reversing a call away from the “clear and obvious” standard for judging mistakes that had been in use for many years.

There have also been calls for more transparency from Riveron when it comes to explaining officiating decisions via the league’s weekly officiating video. If that changes in 2018, it will happen under Riveron’s watch.

  2. Riveron might wanna take a look at the job Tripplette did in the Chiefs playoff game. Figure out how that kind of officiating can NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN IN AN NFL GAME

  3. The very nature of the job makes whoever has it a human piñata that’s in a no win situation. It’s no wonder Blindino headed for the hills at the earliest opportunity. Now he and Perreira both sit in the peanut gallery urinating on every decision. I hate replay review in general because of the time element but if they are going to have it then I for one am all in favor of putting the play fully under the microscope and getting it right, either that or just get rid of it altogether. Of course that won’t happen because the networks will be beaming out every angle of every play in super slo-mo hi’def pointing out how officiating sucks.

