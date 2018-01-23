Baker Mayfield: I’m not the bad boy, “the Johnny Manziel stuff”

Getty Images

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield arrived late to Tuesday’s Senior Bowl practice after flying home to be with his mother, whom he said was hospitalized.

“My mom’s not doing too great,” Mayfield said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post. “Family first. Always. Doesn’t matter what the situation is. I would never put myself before my mom. . . . As soon as I found out, I booked my flight home. It wasn’t about delaying measuring. I’ll measure tomorrow if it’s that big of a deal. I don’t care. Like I said, family first.”

Mayfield became defensive when a fan website questioned his reasons for arriving late, speculating the Heisman Trophy winner was avoiding being measured. Mayfield showed his obvious irritation with his response on Twitter, writing, “Showing up late? What would you do if your mom had gone to the hospital? Get outta here. Family before myself always.”

Mayfield is seeking to answer any questions about his image after his arrest a year ago, his flag-planting at Ohio State and his crotch-grabbing against Kansas. He insists there are no off-the-field concerns.

“Everybody wants to portray the bad boy, the Johnny Manziel stuff, but I love the game of football,” Mayfield said. “There’s no doubt about that. I’m an emotional player. I do anything it takes to win. I love being around my teammates, and I love leading and having responsibility.”

As for his height, Broncos coach Vance Joseph — Mayfield’s coach in the Senior Bowl who could become his coach in the NFL — said he has no concern about that.

“I think that’s fine,” Joseph said. “You watch Drew Brees play, he’s figured it out. He’s a very successful quarterback. Guys figure it out. Good players figure it out. I wouldn’t be concerned about that.”