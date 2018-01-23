Belichick ties drop in penalties to technique

Some think the lack of penalties called on the Patriots in the AFC title game traces to something underhanded. Patriots coach Bill Belichick believes there’s a more legitimate explanation for it.

Asked by reporters during a Tuesday conference call whether a drop in penalties from 18 over a two-game stretch to a total of 13 in five full games can be traced to improved technique, Belichick agreed, sort of.

“Well, hopefully that’s what it is, yeah,” Belichick said. “We emphasize that all the time. We always try to work to eliminate penalties. Sometimes those things happen but, as you said, a lot of those penalties are caused by bad technique or just lack of concentration or sloppy football. We certainly are always trying to stamp those out.”

The notion that referees would call fewer penalties against the Patriots in order to help them get back to another Super Bowl makes for an intriguing conspiracy theory, but it’s hardly the reality. The league office, if anything, would have a bias against the Patriots — due either to the same skewed thinking that fueled #DeflateGate or the desire dating back to the days of Pete Rozelle to have more than one franchise rule the roost.

The far better explanation is that good coaching leads to fewer penalties, and that as the Patriots close in on a record-tying six Lombardi Trophies, they’re tightening things up, considerably.

25 responses to “Belichick ties drop in penalties to technique

  4. .
    The Patriots rarely are called for false starts, offsides, illegal formation or dead ball fouls such as unsportsmanlike conduct, taunting and personal fouls.
    .

  6. Neither offensive line was called for a penalty in that game.

    Gotta say – it was a great game on the field and the Refs did a good job not being the story. Can’t do much about people who freak out when their team doesn’t win & invents conspiracy theories.

  7. The far better explanation is that good coaching leads to fewer penalties, and that as the Patriots close in on a record-tying six Lombardi Trophies, they’re tightening things up, considerably.
    ___________________________________

    Oh no, that’s to logical for many anti Pat’s fans on this forum.

  8. I see less a conspiracy to not call fouls on the Pats, but more a trend to call ticky-tack fouls on their opponents, especially when the Pats are playing at home.

  9. “The far better explanation is that good coaching leads to fewer penalties…”

    And so does a well built complimentary roster. Take a dumb penalty and have a seat…possibly on the next plane out of town, just ask Brandon Meriweather.
    And now back to the frenzied trollathon this article was designed to initiate.

  10. rushbacker says:
    January 23, 2018 at 2:02 pm
    Yep. When your O-line holds on virtually every play and it never gets called, that is undoubtedly some incredible coaching.
    _________________________________

    Remind me again, how many holds were called on the Jags O-line?

  11. filmex2000 says:
    January 23, 2018 at 2:08 pm
    I see less a conspiracy to not call fouls on the Pats, but more a trend to call ticky-tack fouls on their opponents, especially when the Pats are playing at home.
    ___________________________________

    Ok so you’re saying that the helmet to helmet and PI chock hold are ticky-tack. Got it.

  12. Do people forget that the league didn’t want to shelve out the money to hire refs fulltime so they went on strike and the league decided to go with replacements that were horrible in spite of them? The refs are open to highest bidder and kraft is the highest bidder. And it’s a bonus that they are giving the league the middle finger by helping the patriots.

  13. That was good technique on the holding that wasn’t called on the final play, or the interference AND facemask that Butler clearly simultaneously did to Lee that wasn’t flagged.

    Yeah, great technique there Bill. Wonderful technique!

  14. Wait – didn’t the Pats have only 1 penalty? Well gee, Bill, technique must be the reason – or the refs didn’t want a Jax-Philly SB.

  15. Release the statistics. I want to see a statistic of average offense gained through penalties, total penalties called, and points lost by opposing teams due to penalties vs the patriots. Of course you don’t see that article anywhere, probably makes it too obvious.

  16. Bill is right. Better coaching, better technique and placing an emphasis on not beating yourself with penalties is the reason. This is also known as being a well coached disciplined team.

    For all the Jags fans/Pats haters still whining about the refs. How about Myles Jack tackling James White 5 yards deep into the endzone and then trying to punch him in the face? Where was the flag there? The refs let them play and turned a blind eye to a lot of Jacksonville’s late hits and cheap shots.

  17. The notion that referees would call fewer penalties against the Patriots in order to help them get back to another Super Bowl makes for an intriguing conspiracy theory, but it’s hardly the reality. The league office, if anything, would have a bias against the Patriots — due either to the same skewed thinking that fueled #DeflateGate or…………..

    _________________________________________________________________

    Oh please, the NFL wanted NE in the SuperBowl – it’s all about $

  18. No that’s funny Bill. Just your preparation eh???? No bad calls against the Jags Bill?? You know the Patriot motto, if you aint cheating, you aint trying. Another tainted Super Bowl coming your way Amurica!!! You bet!!!

  19. Jags fan conveniently missed the obvious arm holding on Brandon Cooks that cost him 2-3 catches. You can’t whine when the refs call you for blatant interference and you can’t whine when they let stuff go on both sides. The Pats just didn’t violate any where near as much as the Jags did. But they let the Jags get away with a lot. Officiating was not the reasons the Jags lost. The Jags failed to play all 60 minutes and it cost them the game. Boo hoo.

  21. filmex2000 says:

    January 23, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    I see less a conspiracy to not call fouls on the Pats, but more a trend to call ticky-tack fouls on their opponents, especially when the Pats are playing at home.
    ——————
    Which one of these calls were ticky tack?:

    – False start (Cam Robinson)
    – Illegal shift
    – Delay of game
    – Unnecessary roughness (Barry Church)
    – DPI (Bouye)
    – DPI (Ramsey)

    5 of the 6 are clear cut blatent penalties. The only one you can even argue is DPI on Bouye, although most unbiased people would agree that was DPI. You can’t just shove the WR out of bounds.

  22. All teams are pushing the rules at all times. Referee’s call games many different ways, sometimes tighter, sometimes they let them play. That’s part of football. The question is when one team gets penalties called tight, and the other team does not. One or two calls can be an error, but when the discrepancy becomes out of balance it effects the game. Personally I only saw one call go against the Jag’s I thought did not match the way the game was being called. I saw three calls not called on the Pat’s that I thought did match what was being called (two holding, one hands to the face.) Overall, probably not a major difference in the game but worth noting.

  25. rushbacker says:
    January 23, 2018 at 2:02 pm
    Yep. When your O-line holds on virtually every play and it never gets called, that is undoubtedly some incredible coaching.

    So you’re saying the refs purposely ignore it when it’s the patriots

    LAME!!!!

    do you know how many holding calls were called on Jacksonville
    ZERO!!!!

