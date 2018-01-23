Chris Long: We’ve shown our off-field work is not a distraction

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2018, 4:49 PM EST
Getty Images

When players get involved in off-field causes, as a number of NFL players did this season, questions are always raised about whether that involvement constitutes a distraction from their jobs on the field. Eagles defensive end Chris Long thinks he and his teammates have proven this year that such distractions should not be a concern.

Long said on an NFL conference call about players’ involvement in social justice work that he and teammates including Malcolm Jenkins have shown that they can become very involved in political and social causes while still playing well enough to get to the Super Bowl.

“Somebody asked me, Does this prove you can worry about your off-field engagements and effectively do your job on the field?” Long said. “I think it’s a great example of how players can manage time so well. I mentioned after a Monday night game, we hopped on a train in the early morning to go to Harrisburg.”

Long noted that players have always had off-field priorities, and that questions about distractions tend only to be raised when those priorities are controversial.

“Players are really good at doing that stuff. They’re great at time management and we can effectively still do our jobs. For years and years players have been involved in stuff off the field, whether that’s toy drives at Christmas, turkey drives at Thanksgiving,” Long said. “Nobody seemed to ask any questions about those things. That’s part of giving back to your community. Well, this is a way of giving back to your community.”

Despite the sometimes contentious nature of players’ political activities this season, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters today that the league supports those activities and hopes that the social justice work players have done this season is just the beginning.

17 responses to “Chris Long: We’ve shown our off-field work is not a distraction

  2. What Long said is 100% true. This will make the angry, bitter white men who post here furious. I’m white by the way I’m just not a total and complete bozo like a lot of you are

  3. Chris Long is one of the most thoughtful players in the game and he puts his money where his mouth is. He’s donated his entire base salary for this season. It’ll be interesting to see what he does with his life after football.

  4. All they proved is that some teams can overcome some distractions. They have not shown that their off-field work is not a distraction.

  5. I’d much rather have the players active in the community, than hanging out at strip clubs and getting arrested. NFL players have always done nice things for others,

  7. The only thing I disagree with regarding the protesters is that its not just African American and other minorities that are suffering, its lower income people of every race including whites.

  8. Does anyone else on earth have to explain to their employer or customers why their volunteer work isn’t a distraction to their job? Isn’t it part of being a good citizen or a good human being? The fact that professional athletes get asked this question is absurd.

  11. Easy to donate your salary when you were born with a silver spoon in your mouth. Most players don’t have that luxury. They have immediate and extended family to support.

  13. spartanlegend says:
    January 23, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    What Long said is 100% true. This will make the angry, bitter white men who post here furious. I’m white by the way I’m just not a total and complete bozo like a lot of you are
    __________________
    I don’t know or care if you are white, but I can confirm you are a “total and complete bozo.”

    Biggest racists are always on the Left because race is all they think about and how they define everyone. Sad.

  16. Long spent most of his career on losing teams.

    What the Eagles have proven this year is they have a lot of talent. Enough to survive a season ending injury to their MVP caliber QB. Not many teams could’ve done that.

