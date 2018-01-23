Colin Kaepernick among finalists for NFLPA Community MVP award

AP

The NFLPA announced its five finalists for the Byron “Whizzer” White Community MVP award, four of whom played in the league this year.

The union named Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, Eagles defensive end Chris Long, Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, and unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick as finalists for their work to perform community service.

The winner will be determined by voting of players, and will be announced next Thursday. The winner will receive a $100,000 donation for the foundation or charity of their choice. Each finalist will get a $10,000 donation.

Dalton and his wife have worked with families of seriously ill and physically challenged children in Cincinnati, and hosted a fundraiser for his foundation at Paul Brown Stadium.

Long donated his entire annual salary to fund educational initiatives, beginning in his old hometown of Charlottesville, Va., after this summer’s protests.

Miller has worked to provide glasses to low-income youth in Denver.

Watt spearheaded fundraising efforts in Houston after Hurricane Harvey which raised over $37 million

Despite being without a team or income, Kaepernick donated $1 million to organizations in underserved and oppressed communities.