Cowboys finalize hiring of Kellen Moore to coach quarterbacks

The Cowboys finalized an agreement to hire Kellen Moore to join the coaching staff as the new quarterbacks coach, owner Jerry Jones said at the Senior Bowl.

Moore spent parts of the past three seasons in the Cowboys’ quarterbacks room. He replaces Wade Wilson, whose contract was not renewed.

“I don’t want to get ahead of an overall announcement, but I’m glad that we’re going to have Kellen with us in the future,” Jones said, via David Helmen of the team website. “We’ll get down to the specific announcements on that, but we have completed an agreement with Kellen.”

Jones said the team also re-signed running backs coach Gary Brown, and he lauded the addition of wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal. The former Colts receivers coach was one of the “most sought-after” assistant coaches in the NFL, Jones said.

Jones expects to see big improvement from the team’s receiving corps with the addition of Lal.