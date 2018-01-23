Dalvin Cook jogging, feels he could have helped “a lot”

Getty Images

The Vikings expected to have running back Dalvin Cook playing a major role in his rookie season, but the first-round pick tore his ACL in Week Four and missed the rest of the year.

That left him on the sideline to watch as the Vikings lost 38-7 to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game and being in that position left Cook with some clear thoughts about his goals for the 2018 season.

“I’ve got to get back healthy and get back on the field and be reliable on the field,” Cook said, via the team’s website. “That’s just staying healthy, and that’s the No. 1 goal for this offseason, to get healthy and stay healthy for the rest of the season. I could say I could have helped a lot, but that’s why you have to be healthy. That’s the No. 1 key this offseason and to get bigger, faster and stronger.”

Cook, who had 354 rushing yards and two touchdowns before his injury, has progressed to jogging in his rehab. He’s still setting up a plan for the rest of his offseason work after missing what he called “the starting point of something good for this organization.”