Derek Carr: Back injury impacted play in 2017

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is well enough to play in the Pro Bowl.

But he’s finally admitting that a back injury in Week Four had a negative effect on his play throughout the year, something he denied throughout the season.

“When you break three bones in your back, it doesn’t feel good,” Carr said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m thankful God healed me to the point I could walk around and be able to practice. Injuries will never be something I talk about, especially during the season, but since it’s after the season, the (back issue) was one of those things that was there.”

Carr was referring to the transverse process fractures, which he played through with the exception of one game. He said he was pushing to get back on the field as quickly as possible, even if he wasn’t 100 percent.

“I had to deal with it,” Carr said. “I had to do certain things to manage it, but I just didn’t talk about it. I didn’t want it to be an excuse. It was a want more than anything else. I didn’t want it to be a reason. I couldn’t let that be a reason why I couldn’t do A, B or C.”

Whether another week or two of rest would have helped, there’s no question Carr’s play dipped this year. His completion percentage was down, interceptions were up, and his passer rating went from 96.7 in 2016 to 86.4 last season.