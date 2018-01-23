Duane Brown takes Lane Johnson’s spot in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Duane Brown only played nine games in the NFC during the 2017 season, but that was enough for him to get the nod as a replacement player for the conference’s Pro Bowl roster.

Brown has been added to the team because Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will be heading to the Super Bowl on February 4 rather than the Pro Bowl on January 28.

Brown opened the season as a holdout in Houston and returned for one game with the Texans before he was traded to Seattle in October. He took over as Seattle’s left tackle immediately after joining the team.

Brown is heading into the final year of his current contract, but was holding out in Houston in hopes of landing a new deal. We’ll see if one materializes with the Seahawks this offseason.