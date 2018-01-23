Eagles fan who ran into a pole is OK, he thinks

Getty Images

So an Eagles fan walks into a bar. He should have seen it coming.

Actually, the Eagles fan ran into a concrete bar, planted vertically at a subway platform. Captured by a cell phone video, the moment went viral. Sufficiently viral to prompt the Associated Press to track the guy down.

He’s 42-year-old Jigar Desai, who said he was trying to get a train full of Eagles fans fired up before Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

“Yeah, I hit the pole, but the passion is there,” said Desai, who was wearing a Brian Dawkins jersey. “It reflects the passion of the entire city. We are good fans. Yeah, there are a couple of bad apples in the mix — in any city you’re going to find that. But I think as a whole we have supported this team for years and years and years. I think this city is ready to bring home the hardware.”

Desai made it to his job on Monday. Though he said he’s fine, Desai acknowledged that he may go see a doctor on Tuesday. Hopefully, the waiting room will have no random poles planted in it.