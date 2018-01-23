ESPN admits it will “talk to” Peyton Manning about Monday Night Football

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2018, 12:16 PM EST
Getty Images

Jon Gruden’s decision to return to the Raiders has created a vacancy at the top job for ESPN: Monday Night Football lead game analyst. And ESPN has acknowledged that it will throw a harpoon in the direction of sports broadcasting’s white whale.

“We like Peyton Manning,” ESPN executive Stephanie Druley tells Richard Deitsch of SI.com. “And we would be foolish not to talk him.”

Talking to him and hiring him are two very different propositions. The first question is whether Manning wants to do it. The biggest question is how much he’d want for it.

If they can’t get Manning, the clubhouse in-house leader seems to be Matthew Hasselbeck, who is replacing Gruden during this weekend’s Pro Bowl.

“We are considering Matt, for sure,” Druley told Deitsch. “I would not consider the Pro Bowl an audition per se. When we hired Matt a few years ago there were other networks that wanted Matt as a game analyst. I expect Matt to be very good this and he will certainly be considered.”

Whether it’s Hasselbeck or someone else currently employed by ESPN, the network has no qualms about plucking someone from the Sunday studio show.

“If the person is sitting on the Countdown set right now who is the best fit for Monday Night Football, we will figure out what happens next,” Druley told Deitsch.

The best play could be to cast the widest possible net, spending the money necessary to make what would be received as an inspired hire, and not simply the winner of an on-campus “pick me” contest.

15 responses to “ESPN admits it will “talk to” Peyton Manning about Monday Night Football

  3. “The first question is whether Manning wants to do it.”

    Manning’s made over 1/4 of a billion dollars. Why would he want to do anything but enjoy that money the rest of his life? Especially if the option was working for the lie and plagiarism machine at the worldwide joke of sportscasting?

  8. Peyton is the true GOAT. He beat Patriots last 3/4 times in AFCCG and has better playoff stats than Brady. Peyton finally had a defense that Brady had his entire career. Plus Brady has the best coach in the game and always top special teams.

    No one does more with less than Peyton. Take Belichick off NE and Brady isn’t as good. Put Peyton on NE and they wouldn’t have gone 10 years without a Super Bowl.

    Plus Peyton never cheated.

  9. Please god no. The guy is already on my tv screen enouugh as is. And, I lost all respect for him, beyond endorsing the bad pizza and dopey insurance commercials with that lame country music dork.

    He used PEDs, and pulled a gutless Clemens move by blaming his wife to hide being HIPPA, making fools of NFL customers.

    I would have had more respect if he had said he used prior to 2014 and before testing started just to rehab from his neck injuries.

    Go away already.

    You were never as great as Brady. Ever.

  11. Wait, so Peyton will do commentary on the game AND be in every commercial on every commercial break in between? It’s like they want to drive viewing figures down.

  12. I gotta admit, if you really think about Peyton with Belichick, that would be more scary than Brady + Dungy/Mora/Caldwell/Fox/Kubiak.

  13. ESPN is considering Peyton because of how successful Romo was this year, especially calling plays at the line before they happened. ESPN would hope Peyton would bring the same type of personality and insight to MNF. And with Disney going for the Thursday night package for ABC, Peyton would get two games a week through most of the season.

    ESPN/ABC – we don’t need the next Madden, but we do need the next Summerall. Find the right play-by-play announcer and the analyst will be better just for being in the same booth.

