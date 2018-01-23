Frank Reich: Being a backup player has helped with Nick Foles

Getty Images

Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich has some experience with the wild ride that Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has been on the last few weeks.

Reich spent the majority of his playing career as a backup quarterback, but found himself in the spotlight when Jim Kelly was hurt at the start of the playoffs following the 1992 season. Reich led the Bills to two wins, including the unforgettable comeback from 35-3 down against the Oilers in the Wild Card round.

During his Tuesday press conference, Reich was asked if that experience (and head coach Doug Pederson’s own career as a backup quarterback) has helped get Foles ready to go in the playoffs.

“I think so,” Reich said. “Knowing the pressure that’s on you, knowing how you liked it, how people treated you when you were in that situation and usually the answer is: let’s go to work. Let’s not make a bigger deal out of this than it is. We’ve got confidence and belief in each other. You’re here for a reason. We’re here for a reason. We all believe in each other, so let’s just go play ball.”

Reich wound up in the Super Bowl the year he started the two playoff games when he relieved Kelly with the Bills down 14-7 in a game they’d lose 52-17 to the Cowboys. It’s safe to say he and Pederson will do anything they can to avoid a similar result for Foles in Minneapolis next month.