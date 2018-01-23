Giants claim tight end Kyle Carter from Vikings

Getty Images

The Pat Shurmur effect on the Giants roster is already being felt.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Giants have claimed tight end Kyle Carter off waivers.

Carter was the player the Vikings cut to make room for Sam Bradford on the active roster before their divisional round playoff game.

The former undrafted rookie from Penn State spent most of the last two seasons on the Vikings practice squad, but was called up to the active roster in December.

And as Shurmur, the former Vikings offensive coordinator, tries to rebuild an offense in New York, having a guy who knows what he wants to do can’t hurt.