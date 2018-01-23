Hall of Famer Chris Doleman to have brain tumor removed

Getty Images

Chris Doleman, who starred in the ’80s and ’90s as a pass rusher with the Vikings, will undergo surgery on Wednesday to remove a brain tumor.

Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker has alerted the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors and Advisory Board of the news, per a source with knowledge of the communication.

Doleman, an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro who notched 150.5 career sacks, entered Canton five years ago. He’s also a member of the Vikings’ Ring of Honor.

He entered the league as the fourth overall pick in the 1985 draft, after a stellar career at Pitt. He spent 1985 through 1993 with the Vikings, two years with the Falcons, three with the 49ers, and a final NFL season back in Minnesota, in 1999.

We extend our best wishes to Doleman at this difficult time.