James Bettcher meeting with teams about defensive coordinator jobs

James Bettcher interviewed for a promotion from defensive coordinator to head coach in Arizona, but the Cardinals hired former Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks as Bruce Arians’ successor on Monday.

Wilks is expected to bring Al Holcomb with him from Carolina to be the defensive coordinator, which leaves Bettcher to look for a job with another team for the 2018 season. His search process is reportedly getting underway on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bettcher will meet with the Titans and Giants about their defensive coordinator jobs at the Senior Bowl in Mobile. Both teams have new coaches with Tennessee tabbing the defensive-minded Mike Vrabel and the Giants hiring former Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Former Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio is reportedly in the mix for defensive coordinator under Shurmur as well.

Bettcher became the coordinator in Arizona in 2015 and previously served as the team’s linebackers coach.