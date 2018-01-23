Jay Feely: Gisele was “dead serious” about wanting Tom Brady to retire

Getty Images

After the Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl with quarterback Tom Brady at the helm, Brady’s wife supposedly joked about Tom walking off into the sunset. It wasn’t a joke.

As if Gisele Bundchen’s subsequent deliberately accidental disclosure to Charlie Rose that Brady has suffered multiple concussions over the years weren’t enough proof that she wants her husband to move on, she also apparently tried to get one of Brady’s friends to talk him into calling it quits.

Via Greg Bishop of SI.com, former NFL kicker and former Brady college teammate Jay Feely says that Gisele tried to get him to persuade Brady to retire.

She was “trying to get me to convince [Tom] to stop playing,” Feely told Bishop, adding that “she was dead serious.”

If she really was, and still is, “dead serious” about Brady retiring, the passage of time won’t make her any less interested in her husband calling it quits.

“He had a concussion last year,” she said last May. “I mean, he has concussions, pretty much, I mean, we don’t talk about [it] but he does have concussions. I don’t think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through like — you know, to that kind of aggression all the time. That cannot be healthy for you, right? I mean I plan on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100, I hope.”

So if the Patriots win a sixth Super Bowl, chances are she’ll make another run at getting him to quit. Last year, Scott Zolak of the Patriots Radio Network predicted up to three more years for Brady, with the caveat that Brady could go sooner than that if he gets No. 6. Maybe, then No. 6 will actually be it for Brady, whether he wants it to be or not.