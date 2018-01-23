Jay Feely: Gisele was “dead serious” about wanting Tom Brady to retire

January 23, 2018
After the Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl with quarterback Tom Brady at the helm, Brady’s wife supposedly joked about Tom walking off into the sunset. It wasn’t a joke.

As if Gisele Bundchen’s subsequent deliberately accidental disclosure to Charlie Rose that Brady has suffered multiple concussions over the years weren’t enough proof that she wants her husband to move on, she also apparently tried to get one of Brady’s friends to talk him into calling it quits.

Via Greg Bishop of SI.com, former NFL kicker and former Brady college teammate Jay Feely says that Gisele tried to get him to persuade Brady to retire.

She was “trying to get me to convince [Tom] to stop playing,” Feely told Bishop, adding that “she was dead serious.”

If she really was, and still is, “dead serious” about Brady retiring, the passage of time won’t make her any less interested in her husband calling it quits.

“He had a concussion last year,” she said last May. “I mean, he has concussions, pretty much, I mean, we don’t talk about [it] but he does have concussions. I don’t think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through like — you know, to that kind of aggression all the time. That cannot be healthy for you, right? I mean I plan on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100, I hope.”

So if the Patriots win a sixth Super Bowl, chances are she’ll make another run at getting him to quit. Last year, Scott Zolak of the Patriots Radio Network predicted up to three more years for Brady, with the caveat that Brady could go sooner than that if he gets No. 6. Maybe, then No. 6 will actually be it for Brady, whether he wants it to be or not.

  5. Brady will retire after he’s got 7… that’s the magic number. The best trolls can hope for is he gets the next 2 over quick otherwise they’ll be sobbing about a 50 year old man kicking their teams ass…

  6. Well it would make sense with Belichick going to the Giants. Right? All the Patriot haters said Belichick was going to the Giants. I think them hiring a different head coach is just a smoke screen, the haters are never wrong.

  7. I played touch tackle from age 23 to 40. 40 was 2X as hard as 38. 36 was 5X harder than 27.
    39 was the right time for me to give it up and I got talked into my last year. I said no when I turned 41. I already switched from WR to FS to LB because of losing the quick twitch. You can get a jumo on D if you pay attention. On Off it was just hard getting open after 33. Body took 1000 shots going across the middle because touch was a last resort. You got popped all the time.

    I hope Brady embarrasses the Eagles (Giants fan) but he wont walk off into the sunset. They would have kept Jimmy G., as Brady has been adamant about staying. I can see at least 1 more year after this, if not 2. But man your body goes fast after 40. Not your arm but your legs. They start to go way before then but seem lost after 40.

    What I don’t get is the Brissett trade. He would have been fine sitting around for 4 years. Very talented too. Maybe not Jimmy G talented but the jury is still out on all of it.

