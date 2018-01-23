Jay Gruden: If we get Kirk Cousins for one year, it’s one year

Getty Images

Washington coach Jay Gruden is ready to coach Kirk Cousins on the franchise tag again if that’s the way it plays out.

“Whatever happens, happens. We’re going to coach whoever is in the building, and if we get [Cousins] for a one-year, it’s a one year,” Gruden told JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. “We’ll do the best we can with it.”

With Cousins having played on the tag the past two years, it would cost Washington $34 million in 2018 to tag him again. As Washington heads into the offseason not knowing who its quarterback is in 2018, Gruden wants long-term clarity as much as Cousins does.

“It seems like we just keep pushing this thing off and off and off, and eventually both sides are going to have to make a decision,” Gruden said. “Hopefully that will be soon, but if not, we will see what happens.”

Gruden, though, said there is no tension with his quarterback, saying, “No. I’m tired of the questions about the one-year deal.”