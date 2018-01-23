Jim Schwartz hoping neutral site more like home game

Getty Images

The Vikings had hoped to be the first home team to play in a Super Bowl. The Eagles are hoping for the next best thing.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was asked by reporters on Tuesday whether a neutral-site game is more like a road game.

“We haven’t played any neutral-site games so I really don’t know,” Schwartz said. “I do know this, and I felt this after the game, I think everybody here felt how much the city celebrated with our team. It’s been a while since the Eagles have been in a Super Bowl. We haven’t won one. I think that the fans that are able to make it to Minneapolis, just like the fans that made it to Los Angeles and so many other places along the way for us, they will turn it into a home crowd for us. I think that’s the great thing. Our Eagles fans travel. It’s tough travel. The Super Bowl’s a tough ticket. But I think that we’re going to see a lot of green and we’re going to hear a lot of people singing our fight song, as opposed [to the Patriots’ fight song]. So I’m hoping that it’s not a neutral site.”

Since the Patriots chose to wear white as the home team, the Eagles will wear green. Which will make them feel like the home team. Sort of.

Ultimately, it really does depend on Eagles fans sufficiently outnumber Patriots fans in the stands. Benefiting the Eagles is the fact that Patriots fans likely have spent a pretty penny in recent years going to Super Bowls.