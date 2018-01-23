Jim Schwartz hoping neutral site more like home game

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2018, 6:09 PM EST
The Vikings had hoped to be the first home team to play in a Super Bowl. The Eagles are hoping for the next best thing.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was asked by reporters on Tuesday whether a neutral-site game is more like a road game.

“We haven’t played any neutral-site games so I really don’t know,” Schwartz said. “I do know this, and I felt this after the game, I think everybody here felt how much the city celebrated with our team. It’s been a while since the Eagles have been in a Super Bowl. We haven’t won one. I think that the fans that are able to make it to Minneapolis, just like the fans that made it to Los Angeles and so many other places along the way for us, they will turn it into a home crowd for us. I think that’s the great thing. Our Eagles fans travel. It’s tough travel. The Super Bowl’s a tough ticket. But I think that we’re going to see a lot of green and we’re going to hear a lot of people singing our fight song, as opposed [to the Patriots’ fight song]. So I’m hoping that it’s not a neutral site.”

Since the Patriots chose to wear white as the home team, the Eagles will wear green. Which will make them feel like the home team. Sort of.

Ultimately, it really does depend on Eagles fans sufficiently outnumber Patriots fans in the stands. Benefiting the Eagles is the fact that Patriots fans likely have spent a pretty penny in recent years going to Super Bowls.

  1. Honest question though: how many people at the Super Bowl are actual die hard fans, and how many are just rich people who wanna be there for the novelty of being there?

  4. ibillwt says:
    January 23, 2018 at 6:19 pm
    It’s more of an advantage to the Eagles that Belichick trained Schwartz how to run a defense than having more fans.

    lmao

    why didn’t schwartz d’s ever really do well against brady and the pats then?

  5. Of course the classless Schwartz wants it to be like a home game. He fits right in with the trash that shows up at Eagles games. And that’s not hate. That’s just a fact. The NFL should fine the Eagles for the behavior of their fans.

  8. No team in the league travels as well as Pats fans. In some cities the Pats fans are louder than the home crowd because the Pats are usually winning.

  9. halfcentaur says:
    January 23, 2018 at 6:18 pm
    Honest question though: how many people at the Super Bowl are actual die hard fans, and how many are just rich people who wanna be there for the novelty of being there?

    Or people with access to corporate tickets? Super Bowls always sound like wierd games to me due to the lack of real crowd noise. I fear the Eagles fed off the home crowds energy to get to where they are is that what Vegas thinks too because on paper it’s an even game.

  11. when i saw what eagles fans did out in philly… throwing full beer cans at vikings fans, punching police horses, walking with that bedsheet sign that said **** Millie ( referring to the 99 year old lady viking fan)…. i hope the patriots lay 50 on these clods. i mean really, in philly they preemptively grease light and utility poles so these doofuses dont do more damage? yep, i hope its over by halftime.

  13. terrystown says:
    January 23, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Of course the classless Schwartz wants it to be like a home game. He fits right in with the trash that shows up at Eagles games. And that’s not hate. That’s just a fact. The NFL should fine the Eagles for the behavior of their fans.

    When fans have their homer blinders on, they fail to realize that everything that happens at an Eagles game, happens at every stadium in the country. It’s just a much more visible and well-known narrative with Eagles fans.

    In other news, you should be fined for the behavior of your coworkers, cousins, etc. Because that makes a lot of sense.

  14. The Eagles are #1 on the Minnesota Most Wanted list. Philly ruined their plans to host the Super Bowl and play in it. This will not endear you to any local fans who are lucky/rich enough to get into the game. This will be 65-35 Patriot bandwagoning minnesotans.

