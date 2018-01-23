Josh Allen would relish the chance to turn the Browns around

Getty Images

The Broncos are getting a close look at Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen at the Senior Bowl this week, but they may not have a chance to draft him with the fifth overall pick.

If the Browns like Allen, they can make him the first overall pick, which would leave the Broncos to look elsewhere for help at quarterback heading into the 2018 season. During an appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Allen said he isn’t campaigning for the Browns to do that but he also isn’t daunted by the prospect of joining an 0-16 team hoping to end two decades of searching for a quarterback.

“If I’m fortunate enough to become a Cleveland Brown, you can expect everything from me,” Allen said. “I want to be the guy that turns around the Cleveland Browns. The guy that does that is going to be immortalized in Cleveland forever. To think about that and to put yourself in that situation and in those shoes, you gotta love that as a quarterback and you gotta love that as a football player and competitor. This is something that can really be set in stone forever, if you’re the guy that can help turn this Cleveland Browns team around.”

Allen said the “competitor” in him wants to start right away, but that he’d welcome time to learn before moving into the lineup. That question, along with the more pressing matter of which team will be making the choice, won’t be answered for quite some time.