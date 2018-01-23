Josh McCown leaning toward another season

Getty Images

Josh McCown said he is leaning toward playing in 2018 and would like to play for the Jets if he does.

“Right now, that’s how it’s looking,” McCown said on NFL Network’s Total Access, via nj.com, when asked if he 100 percent wants to play. “At this time of the year, I go through those conversations with my family, talk with them through that, pray through that.

“But where we’re at right now, I feel like I want to play. . . . I’m looking forward to the next few months, seeing what happens, and I’ll be ready to go.”

McCown, 38, is scheduled to become a free agent in March. But Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan, acting owner Christopher Johnson and coach Todd Bowles all have indicated they want McCown to return.

McCown could serve as a stopgap, while grooming a rookie draft pick to take his place.