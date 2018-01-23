Matt Patricia has told some Lions assistants they’re gone

Getty Images

Technically, Matt Patricia isn’t the Lions coach yet. Technically, the Lions can’t even offer him a contract yet.

But since NFL teams don’t bother abiding by the rules they made for themselves any more, business is proceeding.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Patricia met with some Lions assistants last week and told them they won’t be staying on his staff.

The Lions squatted on their assistants after firing coach Jim Caldwell, and the expectation is that Patricia may clean house on defense (his side of the ball). Former defensive coordinator Teryl Austin has already taken a job in Cincinnati, and line coach Kris Kocurek went to Miami.

They’ve also parted ways with quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan, but Birkett reports that tight ends coach Al Golden and receivers coach Robert Prince are still in Mobile for the Senior Bowl. The Lions are expected to hang onto offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter as well, but Patricia is clearly working on his future staff in addition to getting ready for the Senior Bowl.