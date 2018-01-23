Miami in the quarterback market, but only for a backup

Getty Images

This offseason figures to be one of the most fascinating in years, primarily because of the movement expected at the quarterback position.

But according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are out — at least in terms of looking for a starter.

While they might want to replace backup Matt Moore, they apparently are fully confident in the health and the progress of Ryan Tannehill after two years of ACL problems, and any notion they want to push him or replace him is misguided.

Between his getting well and the addition of offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, the Dolphins are said to be “fully on the Tannehill bandwagon.”

But Moore seems to be ready to move on after seven years, and it may be time for that since he never really got much of a chance to play last year when Jay Cutler was floundering about.

The 34-year-old Moore’s a solid backup and should have a good market as an unrestricted free agent. He led the Dolphins to two wins in their final three games in 2016 to make the playoffs, but only got two starts last year and never appeared close to leapfrogging Cutler regardless his play. He has a 15-15 career record as a starter with the Panthers and Dolphins, and an 81.2 passer rating.