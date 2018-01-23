Miami in the quarterback market, but only for a backup

This offseason figures to be one of the most fascinating in years, primarily because of the movement expected at the quarterback position.

But according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are out — at least in terms of looking for a starter.

While they might want to replace backup Matt Moore, they apparently are fully confident in the health and the progress of Ryan Tannehill after two years of ACL problems, and any notion they want to push him or replace him is misguided.

Between his getting well and the addition of offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, the Dolphins are said to be “fully on the Tannehill bandwagon.”

But Moore seems to be ready to move on after seven years, and it may be time for that since he never really got much of a chance to play last year when Jay Cutler was floundering about.

The 34-year-old Moore’s a solid backup and should have a good market as an unrestricted free agent. He led the Dolphins to two wins in their final three games in 2016 to make the playoffs, but only got two starts last year and never appeared close to leapfrogging Cutler regardless his play. He has a 15-15 career record as a starter with the Panthers and Dolphins, and an 81.2 passer rating.

  1. Chances are good that Moore ultimately returns, unless if they are keyed in on a younger backup like Brock Osweiler, who played under Gase in Denver. They might be targeting lower round prospects in the draft too.

  2. I really feel for Matt Moore. He got hosed in Carolina during John Fox’s lame duck year and then again this year when Gase signed Cutler instead of giving Moore a serious chance. I like to think he would have pulled a Foles-Keenum-Bortles win record if only given an opportunity to show what he could do. I hope the third team he lands on will be better for him. Always seems like a nice guy and solid professional football player.

    The Vikings may have something to offer.
    The Vikings have one QB under contract for ’18, Kyle Sloter. He started the year on their practice squad and has never thrown a pass in the NFL.

  7. I love Moore as a backup, but only when forced into a game. For some reason he excels in that role but if he gets the start his decision making seems to fly out the window. In his starts this year he played very poorly. Back-up QBs believe they will play when the starter gets hurt or performs badly so I completely understand Moore wanting to go somewhere else.

  10. Sad part is, Moore would have no problem staying in Miami. I think he is as solid as any other back up QB plus he knows the system inside and out. Gase should keep him and let someone try to beat him out of his job

  12. Teddy Bridgewater is a perfect choice. Vikings Office and coach Zimmer are still sold on Bradford. Keenum will be starting next year but not at Minnesota. He has proven to be a fairly solid Starter but a QB that cannot come from behind. He gets rattled when pressured and plays poorly.
    Bridgewater may stay with Minnesota in a wait and see roll. I doubt anybody would make him their Starter, but then again there is always the Browns!
    Green bay will probably dump Brett Hundley, A QB that has potential but doesn’t thrive in Rodgers BIG arm system.
    I also do not see Denver keeping Osweiler as their starter..

