Michael Bidwill on Larry Fitzgerald: He’ll let us know

Cardinals fans are in a panic over Larry Fitzgerald‘s “uncertain” future. Cardinals president Michael Bidwill has one word for them: R-e-l-a-x.

“My gut says everyone needs to relax,” Bidwill said Tuesday, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Let Fitz go through his process, and give him a few weeks to make his decision. He’ll let us know.”

The star wide receiver signed a one-year extension through 2018 a few months ago. And in his 14th season, Fitzgerald showed he still has plenty left in the tank. He caught 109 passes for 1,156 yards and six touchdowns despite playing with three quarterbacks.

But his head coach resigned, and his starting quarterback retired. That has left uncertainty about whether Fitzgerald will return in 2018.