Mike McCoy expected to interview for Cardinals offensive coordinator

Getty Images

During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said that the team is interviewing candidates for the top jobs on his staff and that he’d like to get the coordinator hires done before the Super Bowl.

The search for an offensive coordinator is expected to include former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals plan to speak to McCoy about the position.

McCoy spent part of last season as the Broncos offensive coordinator, his second stint in that job, but was fired in November with the unit floundering. He was 27-37 in four years as the Chargers coach and spent almost a decade on the Panthers coaching staff, but was gone by the time Wilks arrived in 2012.

The Cardinals have already interviewed former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who has been linked to several assistant coach openings since being fired earlier this month.