Mike Zimmer: We're gonna work through the process at quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2018, 10:39 AM EST
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer held an end of season press conference on Tuesday that touched on a variety of topics including the team’s quarterback situation.

Zimmer conceded that it is “unique” to head into the offseason with questions at the position after advancing to the NFC Championship Game and that seems an apt definition for a team that has three quarterbacks set for free agency. Zimmer said he wasn’t “prepared to comment” on any specific plans concerning Case Keenum, Sam Bradford or Teddy Bridgewater.

“We’re gonna work through the process just like I always do,” Zimmer said. “We’re going to evaluate all the players, we’re gonna evaluate everybody and we’re gonna go about our business like we always do.”

Zimmer did say that he thinks Bradford is over the knee problems that knocked him out of the lineup for all but a half after the first week of the season. Bradford was able to return to the active roster in the postseason and served as the No. 2 ahead of Bridgewater, who made one relief appearance during the regular season to mark his only playing time since the end of the 2015 season.

30 responses to "Mike Zimmer: We're gonna work through the process at quarterback

  1. Keenum did a great job for this team. It will be interesting to see if he was just a one year wonder due to Pat Shurmur or if he’s turned the corner and will continue to play at a high level. I’m no Vikings fan but it’s hard to root against Keenum.

  12. Here’s the issue..
    We need Bradford’s size and arm, Bridgewater’s age with pocket presence and mobility (hopefully with knee), and Keenum’s moxie, guts, drive and determination and HEALTHY KNEES.
    Vikings fan for 40 years and I don’t really know the answer. If Keenum won the Super Bowl, he’s the starter going into 2018. Now we look at the issue through or “future” or “franchise” guy. I’m exhausted by the season and don’t know. I just want Dalvin cook to have 400 carries, a right tackle and dominating pass rusher. We need better decision making from the coaches as well come crunch time. No Excuse for that game. P.S. Keep it classy Eagles fans…Good Grief

  14. The defensive collapse is very concerning. 55 points in the last six quarters. As for the QB, Case might have reached his ceiling, Bradford could still be solid if healthy and they did spend a first and fourth rounder on him to just let walk. And Teddy, a former first rounder with still many questions.

  15. Vikings have a young stacked squad. Couple tweaks here and there on offense and defense and they’ll be back in the hunt next year again. And that scares the predictable posters who always bash the Vikings on this site. Quarterback is always the problem for Vikings, we all know that. I thought Case played great this year and the Vikings should keep him.

  18. Really, Philly is vulnerable to short passes that rely on rubbing the receivers or pics and then after hitting those deep passes on double moves. The Vikings did none of that. That’s a coaching issue. It’s like they said we are playing our offense & that’s final, not the offense to beat the other team. They changed the entire O-line during the post season. WHY!? Zim’s D didn’t hardly blitz, especially from the safety position and then he left the backfield to cover passes for way too long. They aren’t cover safeties they are hard hitter and short/medium range coverage. They were not getting to the QB with 4 rushers but Zim did zero to change it. That is all coaching. Not the players. He has had that problem before. Coming off bye weeks. The team is flat. His motivation techniques leave lots to be desired. Being a hard ass to your players all week and over practicing them after the inspirational win was an awful approach. This is Parcell’s Giants of the 80’s. They are a different generation of people. He learned nothing from his cutting the heads off of stuffed cats escapade of last season. I don’t like that he can’t adjust & learns nothing from his mistakes and wants to play D-coordinator instead of head coach.

  19. The Vikings should trade whomever or whatever necessary to coach Andrew Luck away from the Colts. Give up a bank of draft picks to McDaniels so he can commence the rebuilding process.

  20. I was a big supporter of Case until that Eagles game. Looks like they got as many defensive problems as offensive.

  21. IDK…..if Keenum was the guy they wouldn’t be so cryptic. I don’t think they’re sold. But there also scared of Bradford’s age and knees….and Teddy’s full recovery. They’re in a bind.
    If I were Spielman and Zimmer…..I would go all in on Brees. 2 years 55-60M and go all in on a Super Bowl while the window is still open with that defense.

  22. “I’m no Vikings fan but it’s hard to root against Keenum.” — Same same, Jake J. He certainly seems like a good guy and he’s just riding the wave and having a good time. Hope he gets a good shot somewhere, doubt it will be with Vikings. He sure had quite a run.

  23. I really don’t see this as that hard of a decision. Go after Keenum and find a better QB to replace him long term. Bridgewater is a Tier 4 QB. Keenum is Tier 3. Bradford is inconsistent, oscillating between Tier 3 and 5 and gets hurt all of the time.

  26. I think that Sam is the most likely to go. Big bucks – poor availability. Big factor in all of this is Teddy’s health. I know that he is beloved in Minnesota but if he’s not making progress, he is at risk.

  27. Not a Vikings fan, but this team is built to win with almost anyone playing QB. IMO they should resign Bridgewater for 2 years and draft someone at the tail end of the 1st round to be the heir apparent.

    Nothing against Keenum, but let someone else pay for his career year. Letting Keenum walk would be much like what Baltimore did to Trend Dilfer after he won the Super Bowl. Paying Keenum would be much like Baltimore did with Flacco… and we all know what Flacco has done since.

  29. The defense will be fine, you don’t get exposed after 16.5 games. They shut NO out for a half, and future HOF’er Brees has 2 drives of 30 and 40 yards to score TD’s in the second half, one a gift from the QB Keenum who should not be back as a starter. He IS a backup or a placeholder for a top pick. Zimmer does not want him back, it’s very telling in the way he never has committed to him.

  30. Wow, as an aside, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a team get disparaged more than the Vikings have these last few weeks by ill-tempered commenters. I’m a Cowboys fan, and it’s been pretty ugly to watch. If you don’t like the fans, that’s not the team’s fault!

    Who knew this QB situation would end up so murky? Bradford’s probably the best QB on the roster, but they know they need a good backup for him. Keenum has tons of promise, but bumped his head hard on the ceiling with his crazy throws – can they fix that? And Bridgewater has already bumped his head on a much lower ceiling, and probably has nothing to offer beyond that. I think they can safely leave him out of the starting-QB quandary.

    Since neither Bradford nor Keenum will probably accept being a backup now, you probably have to target Keenum and hope you have a shot to keep Bridgewater as backup. They’d be letting their best QB go, but they’re kind of stuck in that regard.

