Mike Zimmer: We’re gonna work through the process at quarterback

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer held an end of season press conference on Tuesday that touched on a variety of topics including the team’s quarterback situation.

Zimmer conceded that it is “unique” to head into the offseason with questions at the position after advancing to the NFC Championship Game and that seems an apt definition for a team that has three quarterbacks set for free agency. Zimmer said he wasn’t “prepared to comment” on any specific plans concerning Case Keenum, Sam Bradford or Teddy Bridgewater.

“We’re gonna work through the process just like I always do,” Zimmer said. “We’re going to evaluate all the players, we’re gonna evaluate everybody and we’re gonna go about our business like we always do.”

Zimmer did say that he thinks Bradford is over the knee problems that knocked him out of the lineup for all but a half after the first week of the season. Bradford was able to return to the active roster in the postseason and served as the No. 2 ahead of Bridgewater, who made one relief appearance during the regular season to mark his only playing time since the end of the 2015 season.